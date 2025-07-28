Mike Vrabel to Cut QB as Unhappy Drake Maye Makes Game Plan Clear to Coaches at Patriots Camp – Report

It’s not a quarterback battle, it’s a quarterback blueprint. In New England, the fight under center isn’t chaos. It’s calculated. Drake Maye vs. Joshua Dobbs isn’t about who’s more talented, it’s about who’s ready now versus who needs to be ready tomorrow. Mike Vrabel walked into Foxborough with a mission. Rebuild the most important position with patience, not panic. And that’s exactly what this QB room reflects. And somewhere in the background, Ben Wooldridge just became the first casualty of a plan that’s more chess than camp competition.

As The Athletic‘s Chad Graff put it in his 53-man roster report, “No surprises here. It would be a surprise if they kept Wooldridge on the 53-man roster. He’s just competing for a spot on the practice squad at this point. So far, it seems like there’s been a governor placed on Maye as the new staff prioritizes having him take what the defense gives, even if that’s (often) short passes to running backs and tight ends. The question will be when (or if) that changes. The fear is that the O-line is so shaky that the offense has to be based on short passes.” And he’s right. This isn’t a three-man race anymore. Mike Vrabel has made it official: Ben Wooldridge is cut. He was third on the depth chart, just a body in camp. Wooldridge’s accuracy wavered, and he even fumbled a snap in drills. He never stood a real shot.

Drake Maye (No. 3 overall, 2024) feels the pressure, but not the full throttle. In recent 11‑on‑11s, he’s sharp. 8‑of‑9 passes completed, though he’s taken four would‑be sacks and five in another session. His reported summer metrics, 8/17 in a session, are accurate when throwing short. At last season’s Pro Bowl nod, Maye finished with 2,276 passing yards. Yet Mike Vrabel’s offense still leashes him, bar graphs not with yards, but with check‑downs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joshua Dobbs arrived on a two‑year, $8 million deal ($3.8 million guaranteed). He’s the known quantity Vrabel craves. Dobbs fired 32‑for‑47 for 361 yards and two passing TDs last season as a fill‑in. He even added two rushing TDs, he’s a dual‑threat when needed. In camp, he’s delivered 7‑of‑10 completions with an interception during day drills, steady, dependable, the back‑up who won’t fold.

AD

This roster move says more than just cuts. It’s the early definition of the post‑Belichick era. Vrabel is redefining control, pacing Maye’s ascent, sheltering him while keeping pressure. Wooldridge exits quietly. But the ripples are loud.

Drake Maye tells his strategy to Mike Vrabel & co.

Drake Maye didn’t hold back at Patriots camp. After a rookie season where he often relied on his legs to survive, the second-year quarterback has a message for the coaching staff and it’s not subtle. He’s tired of running. “Remaining a passer longer when I scramble, I think that’s big,” Maye told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I feel like I had times last year where I had some guys deep that I may have missed them or took off running instead.” Translation? The kid wants to prove he can win from the pocket, and he’s making that very clear at camp.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Bills vs Patriots JAN 05 January 5, 2025: New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Massachusetts. MANDATORY CREDIT: Eric Canha/CSM/Sipa USA Credit Image: Eric Canha/Cal Media/Sipa USA Foxborough Gillette Stadium Massachusetts USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

It’s a shift in mentality, not just mechanics. Last season, Maye scrambled for 421 rushing yards, ninth-most among quarterbacks. He had a breakout 95-yard rushing performance in that wild Week 9 overtime loss to the Titans. But too often, he bailed early. He didn’t trust the protection. He didn’t let plays develop. The numbers back it up, Maye completed 66.6% of his passes but averaged a modest 6.7 yards per attempt. He never once cracked 300 passing yards in a game. Explosiveness? Missing. Patience? Developing. Confidence? It’s growing, and now he’s vocalizing it.

Saturday’s practice gave a glimpse of the new Maye. Scrambling to his right, he didn’t tuck it and run. He kept his eyes up, trusted his arm, and dropped a 60-yard bomb to DeMario Douglas. That’s the version of Maye the Patriots are dying to unlock. That’s the guy who can stretch a defense, not just move the chains. And with Josh McDaniels dialling up the playbook again, it’s clear the emphasis is shifting. Maye doesn’t just want to survive anymore, he wants to slice defenses apart.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There’s a reason Maye’s making this push now. Mike Vrabel heard the call this offseason. They brought in Stefon Diggs, drafted Kyle Williams, and gave Maye another outlet in rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson, a dynamic pass-catching threat. Up front, first-round tackle Will Campbell was added to stop the jailbreaks and give Maye that extra second he needs to go from reactive to surgical. The pieces are there. Now it’s on Maye to deliver, not detour.

Fantasy owners might cringe, fewer rushing yards means fewer points. But Patriots fans? They should love it. Because this isn’t just about style points or highlight reels. This is about Maye developing into a franchise quarterback. He’s declaring what kind of signal caller he intends to be in 2025.