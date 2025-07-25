Mike Vrabel to Cut Ties With Multiple WRs as Drake Maye’s Weapon Struggles With Injury, Says Insider

“However long you’ve done it, you’re going to have things come up,” new Patriots HC Mike Vrabel told reporters at training camp. “It’s about being flexible, adapting quickly—maybe changing schedules based on health, or just sensing what the team needs right now.” Vrabel knows the pressure is on. At his first training camp as Patriots HC, he’s already learning how fast things can change. Especially when injuries shake up the plan. In Foxborough, two people are under the microscope more than anyone else: Vrabel himself and second-year QB Drake Maye.

After back-to-back 4-13 seasons, the Patriots went all-in this offseason, adding weapons like Stefon Diggs and drafting fresh talent to give Maye a real shot at turning things around. But here’s the thing—playmakers only matter if the QB can get them the football. And right now, one of Maye’s key targets is fighting through an injury, forcing Vrabel to make some tough calls. The Patriots have their core receivers locked in, but with camp battles heating up, a few familiar faces might be on their way out sooner than expected. That sooner could be coming fast.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots are preparing to make tough cuts at wide receiver, with Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, and surprise spring standout Efton Chism III on the thinnest ice. The reason? A mix of injuries, underwhelming production, and a crowded room where only a few spots remain.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Here’s how the picture looks:

AD

Kayshon Boutte (3rd year, 2023 stats: 2 catches, 19 yards) never found his footing in New England. Despite flashes in camp last year, he barely saw the field. And now, with younger draft picks like Javon Baker pushing for reps, his time might be up.

Kendrick Bourne, the nine-year vet coming off a torn ACL in 2023, is still working back to full speed. At 29, he’s the oldest in the room. And with the Patriots committing $8.4 million to Mack Hollins , Bourne’s $4.7M cap hit might not make sense anymore.

Then there’s Efton Chism III, the undrafted rookie who turned heads this spring. But here’s the problem. DeMario “Pop” Douglas already owns the slot role, and Chism’s lack of special teams experience hurts his case. In Foxborough, if you’re not a starter, you’d better play teams—and he doesn’t.

So while Stefon Diggs, Kyle Williams, Douglas, and Hollins are safe, the rest are fighting for scraps. And with Drake Maye’s development as the top priority, Mike Vrabel isn’t waiting around for ‘what-ifs.‘ And it’s not just roster math working against these receivers. Health is already muddying the waters. While the Patriots’ new-look offense tries to find its rhythm, one of Maye’s most anticipated targets is stuck watching from the sidelines.

Mike Vrabel faces tough calls as Maye’s options dwindle

Maye’s search for go-to targets just got trickier. And Ja’Lynn Polk’s slow start isn’t helping. The wideout walked into Foxborough last year as a second-round savior and walked out with just 12 catches and a shoulder surgery. Now, as the team installs its new offense, he’s once again watching from the sidelines, his jersey clean while others battle in the July heat.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Reiss at ESPN broke the news, “I’m told Polk passed his initial physical, then later had what is considered minor muscle tightness, so playing it cautious early.” That’s reporter-speak for ‘this isn’t good.’ When a 23-year-old can’t stay on the field for back-to-back practices in July, it sets off alarm bells. Especially when you remember this is the same guy who ended last season on IR after that shoulder procedure.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Jets vs Patriots OCT 27 October 27, 2024. New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 runs the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Eric Canha/CSM/Sipa USA Credit Image: Eric Canha/Cal Media/Sipa USA Foxborough Gillette Stadium Massachusetts USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

Here’s what they’re not saying out loud but everyone’s thinking: The Patriots didn’t draft Polk to be a project. They took him 37th overall to catch passes from their franchise quarterback. Instead, he’s becoming the guy always ‘day-to-day,’ always one tweak away from disappearing. And in a receiver room that added Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins this offseason? That’s a dangerous place to be.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Polk’s situation highlights the brutal math of NFL rosters. The Patriots will likely keep just six receivers. Diggs, Douglas, Hollins and rookie Kyle Williams are locks. What makes this sting is the timing. Maye needs reps with his potential targets, and Polk should be soaking up every snap. Instead, the QB’s building chemistry with everyone but the guy who was supposed to grow with him. There’s still time – if Polk can get back Friday, if he can flash that potential that made him a second-rounder.