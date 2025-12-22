Mike Vrabel Told Why Kayshon Boutte DPI Was Not Called After Pats WR Suffers Head Injury

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Vrabel expresses dissatisfaction with the non-DPI explanation.

Mike Vrabel may have walked away with a win against the Ravens, but the explanation he received for a critical non-call left him with nothing but frustration. Understandably, he went on a full-on rant in the post-game presser.

“No. Here’s what the explanation that I got, ‘You have to survive the ground.’ I said, ‘I’m very aware of the catch rule.’ But that’s all I got,” the head coach said.

The sequence came with about five minutes left. New England got the ball back, needing points. They needed a field goal to put the game level and a score to lead. On first-and-10, Drake Maye took a shot deep to Kayshon Boutte, and it seemed like he’d pulled out a pretty athletic catch.

Boutte ultimately lost the ball. But it looked like Marlon Humphrey wrapped Boutte up low, effectively tackling him before he had a real chance to play the ball. For some reason, there was no defensive pass interference flag on the play.

The NBC crew didn’t hesitate. Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and rules analyst Terry McAulay were all on the same page. They believed it should’ve been defensive pass interference. Vrabel clearly agrees.

The Patriots still won the game, so the moment didn’t swing the outcome on the scoreboard. But it wasn’t without consequence. Boutte left the game with a head injury on the same play.

Kayshon Boutte suffers a head injury

Coming into the game, Boutte had quietly put together a solid season: 30 catches, 511 yards, and a career-high six touchdowns over 12 games. And then, on that same non-call play, he got hurt.

Boutte bobbled the ball as the play unfolded, which gave the Baltimore defender a chance to swipe it away as both players went to the ground. Before leaving the game, Boutte had one catch on three targets for 16 yards. Nothing flashy, but representative of the role he’s carved out. He’s been steady.

And that matters for the Patriots. They need him over these final two regular-season games and whatever comes next. He’s also playing with something personal at stake. A broken ankle during his sophomore year in college derailed things early, leading to two surgeries and a long, frustrating rehab. That stretch cost him production.

For a while, he looked slowed and as if he was searching for his old form. Now, in his third season with the Pats, he looks closer to the player people expected when he first arrived. He’s been a reliable option for Drake Maye, and if you watched him closely before the injuries, this version doesn’t feel like a surprise.

What he needs now is continuity. And Mike Vrabel would be praying that this injury isn’t something to worry about.