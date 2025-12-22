brand-logo
Mike Vrabel Told Why Kayshon Boutte DPI Was Not Called After Pats WR Suffers Head Injury

Aryan Mamtani

Dec 22, 2025

The New England Patriots came out strong after their 10-game win streak was snapped last week by snatching a win against the Baltimore Ravens. Regardless of the win, head coach Mike Vrabel can’t get Marlon Humphrey’s non-call pass interference vs Kayshon Boutte out of his mind. And he went on a full-on rant in the post-game presser.

“No. Here’s what the explanation that I got, ‘You have to survive the ground.’ I said, ‘I’m very aware of the catch rule.’ But that’s all I got,” the head coach said.

Stay tuned. This is a developing story!

