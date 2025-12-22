Mike Vrabel Told Why Kayshon Boutte DPI Was Not Called After Pats WR Suffers Head Injury

The New England Patriots came out strong after their 10-game win streak was snapped last week by snatching a win against the Baltimore Ravens. Regardless of the win, head coach Mike Vrabel can’t get Marlon Humphrey’s non-call pass interference vs Kayshon Boutte out of his mind. And he went on a full-on rant in the post-game presser.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“No. Here’s what the explanation that I got, ‘You have to survive the ground.’ I said, ‘I’m very aware of the catch rule.’ But that’s all I got,” the head coach said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned. This is a developing story!