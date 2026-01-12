Mike Vrabel Unhappy With Drake Maye’s Offense After Issuing Violent Instructions for Patriots

Patriots Nation had every reason to celebrate a playoff night that finally swung their way. The New England Patriots got a 16-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card game. Still, even with Drake Maye doing just enough to survive, Mike Vrabel was not fully sold. The scoreboard looked clean, but the offense clearly left the head coach uneasy.

In the post-game, Vrabel made sure to start with what went right. While breaking down the game, he focused on the group that carried the night.

“I thought they played extremely well,” said Mike Vrabel. “We turned the ball over far too many times, but what our defense did early in the game really set the tone for them for the rest of the game.”

However, that praise came with a sharp edge. When Vrabel mentioned turning the ball over, the finger pointed straight at the offense. Early on, Maye forced a throw that ended with an interception on just his second pass. As the game dragged on, the issues stayed. By the fourth quarter, the Pats offense had coughed it up twice and still had not found the end zone, putting constant stress on the defense.

Meanwhile, the defense never flinched. Even with shaky support, Vrabel’s unit locked in and smothered Justin Herbert for three quarters. As a result, the Bolts struggled to breathe, and the Pats clung to a slim 9-3 lead heading into the final stretch.

Then, when it mattered most, New England closed. The Pats finally separated late and sealed the 16-3 wild-card win, sending Patriot Nation into a roar. Now, Vrabel’s group heads to the AFC divisional round, set to face whoever survives Monday night between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans.

In the end, this win meant more than just survival. It marked the Pats’ first playoff victory since the 2018 season. Still, Vrabel made it clear that standards remain high. To get here, he even delivered violent instructions behind closed doors.

