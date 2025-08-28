Mike Vrabel’s 4-Word Message on Patriots’ Forced QB Move After Drake Maye’s Preseason Struggles

Maye’s words, “Building each and every day,” capture the shift in Foxborough, where championship echoes have been replaced by the grind of rediscovery, and Mike Vrabel delivered a four-word message that perfectly encapsulated this current, pragmatic mindset of the Patriots.

Vrabel’s explanation was succinct and telling: “Just strengthening the roster.” So, post-claiming QB Tommy DeVito off waivers from the Giants to fortify the roster behind Drake Maye. The man who forced their hand was, ironically, DeVito himself. Just days before becoming a Patriot, he was dissecting the Patriots’ defense in the preseason finale, completing a surgical 17 of 20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

That performance was an undeniable audition tape, and New England, paying close attention, decided to bring the Jersey-born into the fold. It’s unclear at this point whether they’d use veteran Joshua Dobbs (with 151 Yards and 1 TD at a completion rate of 57.1% this preseason) or the spark-plug DeVito if Maye has to miss a game, but the competition itself is a luxury this roster desperately needed.

For DeVito, it’s the next chapter in a storybook NFL journey. His ‘Tommy Cutlets’ era in New York, complete with a three-game winning streak and fanfare that saw autographs going for nearly $200, is over. As Maye himself admits, there’s “a different kind of juice” when it’s your huddle, your offense, from the very first snap.

Maye’s growing pains and the Vrabel’s brick-by-brick rebuild

That road is further being paved by second-year QB Maye. The 2024 first-round pick put up a respectable 2,276 yards and 15 TDs in his rookie campaign, whose preseason was a masterclass in navigating growing pains. While the stat sheet from the exhibition games won’t leave anyone breathless, His line — 7 completions on 12 attempts (58.3%), for 58 yards at 4.8 yards per attempt, with 0 touchdowns, the struggles were less about poor play and more about the valuable, albeit frustrating, process of a young quarterback learning against a formidable Patriots defense.

Two things can be true: it wasn’t a flawless showing, but the confidence in Maye’s arm talent and progression remains the central source of optimism in New England. The goal, of course, is for Maye to play all 17 games, but with a struggling offensive line and after he missed most of a game last season due to a concussion, which knocked him out of New England’s Week 8 win over the New York Jets, the Pats are being pragmatically proactive in beefing up their depth.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Bills vs Patriots JAN 05 January 5, 2025: New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Massachusetts. MANDATORY CREDIT: Eric Canha/CSM/Sipa USA Credit Image: Eric Canha/Cal Media/Sipa USA Foxborough Gillette Stadium Massachusetts USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

As Maye explained, “I think last year, I was preparing and trying to kind of review the call sheet and kind of hit guys here and there as the backup going into Week 1. I think there’s always a different kind of juice when you’re coming out here as the starter, and you run out there the first snap and juices are flowing and those guys are looking at me, and it’s my huddle and it’s my offense. So, I think it’s a different feel, and I’m excited.” Maye not only has a new HC for the second time in as many years, but a new OC as well. He told Andy Hart and Nick “Fitzy” Stevens that he’s getting “more and more comfortable” every day in Josh McDaniels’ offense.

This entire sequence – Maye’s developmental grind, the waiver wire claim, Vrabel’s blunt assessment—paints a clear picture. The Patriots are one that meticulously strengthens, brick by brick. It’s a slow, painful pivot from two decades of dominance, a recognition that sustainable success is built on the foundational work of roster management.