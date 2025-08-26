Mike Vrabel’s Future Plans Face Double Threat After HC Called Out Patriots Rats

The Patriots, under head coach Mike Vrabel, are rebuilding. They continue to add depth to the roster. One area that could use more help is the pass-rusher room. While the team is all set for this season, it might not be a bad idea to start looking into the 2026 NFL Draft prospects. And it seems that the Patriots have already begun their work, amid tension among the staff. However, it appears that the quest won’t be so easy for Vrabel and the squad.

As Darren Wolfson posted on August 25, the Patriots might be sending their scouts to the Gophers’ 2025 regular-season game. The team will be facing tough opponents, the Buffalo Bulls, at Huntington Bank Stadium, which will be held on August 29, and the reason might be simple: Anthony Smith. He is very likely to be chosen in the first or second round of the NFL Draft. Given the team’s needs for their roster, the Patriots might be eyeing the defensive end. Interestingly, the Patriots aren’t alone.

Wolfson added that two other teams, the Saints and Rams, are also expected to have scouting representation at the game. “The #Saints, #Patriots, and #Rams are expected to have scouting representation at the #Gophers vs. Buffalo game Thursday. Pass rusher Anthony Smith has a legit chance to make it 7 straight years of a Gopher being selected in the first two #NFL rounds,” Wolfson wrote on X. It seems the Patriots are facing threats from two sides, and if either side wins, Vrabel’s team might lose the chance to lock in Smith.

The Patriots had a hard time passing the rusher last year, so this year, they added Harold Landry III and Milton Williams. It is also counting on guys like Keion White to step up. And, Smith might be able to boost their chances. The Gophers’ towering 6-foot-6, 285-pound defensive lineman was impressive last season by finishing 12th in the Big Ten in tackles.

As Wolfson suggested, he’s also the team’s best shot at extending Minnesota’s six-year streak of producing a first- or second-round NFL Draft pick by becoming the 7th and getting picked quite early. “I think Anthony Smith can be the best one to ever play here, since we’ve been here on the defensive line. What he’s able to do in terms of playing defensive end, like you said, moving inside (to tackle), pass rushing, stopping the run. The guy takes care of his body. He’s a leader, taking that next step as well. I think the sky is the limit for him,” new defensive coordinator Danny Collins said.

However, before the threats to the 2026 draft, Vrabel must look into the current roster, and his worries include information leaks.

Mike Vrabel’s cheeky comment on the Pats

The coach had a bizarre approach earlier to express his frustration with the growing tension in the team. The problem with the Patriots under Vrabel is information leaks. Not to mention, others are benefiting from these leaks and the lack of trust. And this can be problematic for a team, having its information leaked even before the team confirms it. And it seemingly did.

He wasn’t pleased with the reports surfacing about receiver Ja’Lynn Polk needing season-ending surgery. NFL insider Jordan Schultz tweeted that Polk would need season-ending shoulder surgery and land on injured reserve. And Vrabel wasn’t quiet. He called out the situation with his silent gesture. He shared a rat GIF from ‘The Departed‘. Now, this might be connected to the incident of the leak of information.

“I love how you take everything I say and just run. You get all nervous. There’s rats all over the place — whether that’s inside this building, outside this building, I just love the flow of information,” Vrabel told reporters. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe speculated that the “rat” might be an agent, while Joey Murr of 98.5 The Sports Hub suggested it could be Patriots executive Eliot Wolf. Matt Groh or Josh McDaniels are also thrown into the speculations as per NBC Sports host Mike Felger. However, nothing is confirmed.

“Wow, we’re not even out of the preseason and Mike Vrabel’s calling members of his organization, his front office, his football staff, rats,” Felger was quick to call out the issue. Vrabel, who took over the Patriots after former head coach Jerod Mayo, now carries the responsibility of helping the team turn the page this year. And the team must get rid of this tension before the regular season.