Mike Vrabel’s Woes Raised by Passing Game Hiccups as Drake Maye Turns Heads Against Jayden Daniels

It’s a fresh start for the New England Patriots, but the offense still feels stuck in the past. After back-to-back four-win seasons and two fired head coaches, the Patriots’ OL has been desperate for a new identity. New head coach Mike Vrabel knows the pressure is real. The team has a long road ahead, especially with a shaky offensive line. Still, QB Drake Maye has been showing promise early in camp. One big focus this season? The run game. And that’s where rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson comes in.

Mike Vrabel picked TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and the rookie has wasted no time turning heads. The former Ohio State star hasn’t just been fast – he’s been a versatile threat who can run, catch, and protect the quarterback. Just ask teammate Rhamondre Stevenson. “They better be able to move,” he had said recently while praising Henderson’s speed. “He’s a competitor… a great dude off the field too. You can talk to him about anything – even faith.” Henderson has made a strong first impression during training camp. Explosive plays? Check. Consistency? For the most part, yes. But during a joint practice with the Washington Commanders, things didn’t go as planned for the rookie,

The Patriots have fully embraced the intensity, emotion, and learning opportunities that come with joint training camp practices. Mike Vrabel has made sure that they did. The team recently hosted the =Commanders ahead of their 2025 preseason opener at Gillette Stadium on Friday. The session featured standout performances and some heated moments. By the end, both the starting and backup units faced tough challenges. Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson, typically reliable, had a rare off-day behind the Patriots’ offensive line.

Aug 25, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) stands on the sidelines during the first half against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field.

In an uncharacteristic performance, TreVeyon Henderson dropped two passes. That hiccup disrupted the rhythm of the offense. On second-and-goal, Drake Maye aimed for Pop Douglas in the end zone. But Commanders’ veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner tipped the ball, and cornerback Mike Sainristil snagged the interception. Drake Maye owned the mistake. “It was a good play by Bobby,” he said. “I could’ve looked him off. I tried to put some speed on the throw, but he just got a hand out.” So how’s the offensive line looking now?

The OL will again be a cause for concern for Mike Vrabel. The head coach recently said that all healthy players will suit up for the preseason opener, but hasn’t decided on snap counts. Expect to see first-rounder Will Campbell at left tackle and third-round pick Jared Wilson at left guard. Veteran Garrett Bradbury will hold down center, with Mike Onwenu and Morgan Moses anchoring the right side. The protection needs to improve. Maye can’t develop if he’s running for his life. So is this line up to the challenge? We’ll find out. But Drake Maye certainly has looked ready to take on any challenges thrown his way, and recently, it was a face-off with Jayden Daniels.

Drake Maye went head-to-head with Jayden Daniels

Now let’s talk about the real headline – Drake Maye vs. Jayden Daniels. Sure, they weren’t exactly playing one-on-one, but both showed off during the Patriots-Commanders joint practice. Daniels, the No. 2 pick in 2024, had a phenomenal rookie season. Maye, the No. 3 pick, a little less so. But during the joint practice, you wouldn’t have noticed.

Jayden Daniels did what he does best – quick reads, fast throws, sharp decisions. It felt like he knew his targets before the snap. But Maye answered back in his own way, launching tight-window throws and taking more risks downfield. And it worked. Drake Maye completed 14 of 21 passes during 11-on-11 drills and 3 of 6 in 7-on-7s. His only interception was the tip-drill pick on the final rep. Still, he connected with Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, and Hunter Henry for touchdowns – showing a budding chemistry with his weapons. So who won the day?

That’s up for debate. But it’s fair to say Maye kept pace with one of the NFL’s brightest young QBs. And that’s a win for the Patriots. Sure, this team isn’t built for a deep playoff run – at least not yet. But during the offseason, Mike Vrabel has upgraded the team’s roster, and with Maye steadily improving, the Patriots finally have hope under center. The big question now is: can the team around him catch up? Mike Vrabel would hope that they do, especially with the season opener just a few days away.