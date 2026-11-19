NBC Sports analysts Mike Florio and Chris Simms are facing backlash after they made inappropriate comments about New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel’s mustache. The conversation started out lighthearted during their NFL coverage, but it took an ugly turn when both hosts made references linking Vrabel’s appearance to Germany’s dark history.

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The hosts’ comments were criticized by many viewers, leading the NFL to publicly denounce the interaction. The apology showed a shift in Florio and Simms’ response to the controversy. It drew attention to the responsibility of the NFL media, especially when humor crosses the line. This prompted both hosts to release a statement apologizing for the comments.

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“On yesterday’s (Nov. 17) PFT Live show, we made comments that some found offensive, and we apologize,” the statement from Florio and Simms read.

It was during the November 17 episode of NBC Sports’ PFT Live, after the Patriots’ 35-10 defeat against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany. After the game, clips surfaced on social media showing Vrabel chugging from a large beer mug the night before the Week 10 matchup, as per NFL reporter Dov Kleiman. Florio and Simms were discussing that footage on the show when they brought up the Oktoberfest atmosphere and the coach’s mustache.

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Simms commented, “Yeah, he got the German mustache to go along with that right now, too. So he was hitting all themes there over in Germany.”

Florio continued the joke, saying, “You have to be careful trimming that thing. Yeah, if you’re in Germany, you gotta be careful trimming the sides of that thing.”

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And Simms responded with, “Exactly right. Hey, who’s that going down the street over there? He put on a few pounds.”

None of the hosts mentioned Adolf Hitler’s name. But the exchange became more uncomfortable when Florio mentioned that producer Gary Carter was groaning off-camera. Still, Florio defended the joke.

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“It’s funny, Gary! It was 80 years ago. Let us have some fun, for crying out loud.”

The moment gained attention after going viral on social media. The NFL also made its position clear. Speaking to the Front Office Sports, NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs, and policy Jeff Miller said,

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“We found the remarks inappropriate and offensive.”

The league source also confirmed that the NFL reached out to NBC Sports regarding the segment. NBC Sports acknowledged the situation through a separate statement.

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The network said, “On yesterday’s (Nov. 17) PFT Live show, there were statements made that were inappropriate. Mike and Chris have apologized.”

Florio has been a prominent figure in NFL coverage for years, as he established ProFootballTalk in 2001 before becoming partners with NBC in 2009. Simms, a former NFL quarterback, joined NBC Sports in 2016 and has been working alongside him on PFT Live.

The incident happened after the Patriots lost to the Lions, when Drake Maye’s ankle injury had become a talking point. Their offense struggled after Maye was forced out of the field. Tommy DeVito took the field and completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

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New England then lost WR A.J. Brown to a hamstring injury. Detroit’s defense recorded five sacks and held the Patriots to just 151 total yards. New England managed only 61 rushing yards and converted four of their 13 third-down attempts. The loss has now dropped the Patriots to 5-5, while the Lions have improved to 7-2.