New Signing Announced for Mike Vrabel & Patriots With Christian Gonzalez’s Abilities in Doubt – Report

Mike Vrabel knows exactly what he signed up for, and the clock is already ticking. The Patriots‘ new head coach is under pressure to reset the culture, rebuild the offense, and restore credibility after back-to-back 4–13 seasons. And the coach isn’t dodging expectations. At the spring league meetings, he said, “I’m confident between now and the time that the season starts that we’re going to have something that we believe in and a plan that’s going to help us.” That plan? It’s starting to take shape. Piece by piece. Even if some pieces are coming from across the Atlantic.

On July 20, 2025, the Patriots made a move that raised eyebrows across the league, signing defensive tackle David Olajiga, a 6-foot-5, 319-pound native of London, via the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, as reported by Ian Rapoport. Olajiga isn’t a gimmick. He’s a legit developmental swing. He trained with the Rams in 2024. Didn’t stick, but made noise. And now, Vrabel’s Patriots are giving him a runway. Particularly at the time when their defense is under question.

CB Christian Gonzalez might be riding high on ESPN’s latest cornerback rankings, but not everyone’s sold. A panel of executives, coaches, and scouts ranked the third-year Patriots cornerback, now cemented as the face of New England’s secondary, No. 6 in the NFL. And yet, beneath the surface of that top-tier praise, a new narrative is quietly forming: Is Gonzalez physically capable of anchoring a defense built on toughness?

After ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler called physicality an area of improvement, an NFL coordinator didn’t hold back. “He’ll tackle, but I wouldn’t call him physical. But he’s got the size and coverage skills to put him on the outside. And he can handle himself and play run support, but within the structure,” he said.

That’s the kind of quote that hangs in the air. Especially in New England. Especially under Mike Vrabel, who’s trying to re-establish a defensive identity that thrives on violence and contact.

