Patriots News: Mike Vrabel’s Clear Message for Locker Room After Rookie Puts Stefon Diggs on Notice

The New England Patriots are in the middle of a fresh start this offseason. And the vibe around the team feels different. A big reason? New HC Mike Vrabel. He’s bringing a no-nonsense, winning mentality that’s already making waves. Players are buying in, changes are happening, and there’s a real sense that this team is ready to turn the page. But it’s not just about the big names—it’s about who’s stepping up.

With training camp just weeks away, all eyes are on a high-profile veteran working his way back from injury. Yet, there’s a young receiver quietly making noise, and Vrabel’s message to the locker room makes one thing clear: nobody’s spot is safe. Competition is coming. That mindset isn’t just lip service—it’s the core of New England’s reset. In Episode 2 of Forged in Foxborough, Vrabel laid it out plainly, “We’re in this business to win and to help players improve. I think they embraced the change.” No frills, no sugarcoating. Just the hard truth this team needed after two years of irrelevance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

One hire changed everything in Foxborough. After two straight 4-13 seasons, Robert Kraft finally stopped messing around and brought in Mike. And just like that, the Patriots look like a real football team again. Vrabel didn’t waste time. He cleared out five of last year’s six captains, spent big in free agency, and nailed the draft. No more half-measures. No more projects. Just proven players who fit what he wants to do.

This isn’t the same old Patriots. The front office actually looks competent now. Compare last year’s disaster of an offseason to this one—it’s night and day. Vrabel’s running the show, and it shows. Most importantly? He’s got this team believing again. Not in some vague “rebuild,” but in winning now. Playoff talk doesn’t sound crazy anymore. Because for the first time in years, the Patriots have a leader who knows what he’s doing.

And here’s where things get interesting. While the spotlight naturally follows the big-name additions, there’s an under-the-radar battle brewing that perfectly embodies Vrabel’s new Patriots.

How Mike Vrabel’s Patriots handle ‘good trouble’

Stefon Diggs was supposed to be the story. The star receiver, the big-name acquisition, the guy who’d instantly transform New England’s offense. But football doesn’t care about ‘supposed to.’ And in Foxborough right now, an undrafted kid from Eastern Washington is making sure everyone remembers that.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Efton Chism III wasn’t on anyone’s radar this offseason—until he was everywhere on the field. ESPN’s Mike Reiss called him the Patriots’ biggest surprise, and for good reason. “Chis had like 50 catches in OTAs,” Drake Maye remarked, sounding more matter-of-fact than surprised. That’s the thing about Chism—he doesn’t flash. He just produces. Watch him work the slot: quick, crisp routes, hands like Velcro, and a knack for finding soft spots in coverage. When Kendrick Bourne sat out a practice, Chism didn’t just fill in—he led the team in catches that day.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Foxborough, MA, USA New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs 8 walks to the podium to speak to the media after minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough Gillette Stadium MA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxCanhax 20250610_szo_qe2_0159

Now the math gets interesting. The Patriots will likely keep six receivers. Diggs is a lock, but his ACL recovery complicates things. Meanwhile, Chism—all 5’10” of him—keeps stacking days where he looks necessary. “It’s going to be hard to keep him off the roster,” Greg Bedard admitted. That’s not hype. That’s what happens when you break Cooper Kupp’s school records (120 catches, 1,311 yards in 2024) and then outwork every other rookie in camp.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Vrabel’s message to the locker room? Earn it. Chism took that literally. And suddenly, the Patriots have something they haven’t had in years: real competition at receiver. Not just for roster spots—for targets, for trust, for a role that could grow fast if a certain high-profile veteran isn’t quite ready. Diggs will get his touches. But in New England’s new world, nobody, not even a four-time Pro Bowler, gets a free pass. Chism’s making sure of that.