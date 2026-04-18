NFL Decides Whether To Investigate Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Over Personal Conduct Violation: Report

It’s been a turbulent few days for New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel after photos of him with veteran journalist Dianna Russini surfaced from a resort in Arizona. The situation quickly drew attention, especially after Russini had to step away from her role and faced an internal review at The Athletic. Now, the NFL has weighed in on Vrabel’s situation.

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“NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league is not reviewing Vrabel’s behaviour as part of the league’s personal conduct policy, which states players, coaches, and executives are required to avoid ‘conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in the National Football League,’” ESPN reporter Ben Strauss reported on X.

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Right now, it looks like Vrabel is safe from any NFL punishment. But the situation is not over yet, as there has been no clear indication about whether the team will handle this situation on their own. Strauss mentioned that this decision is still uncertain. Meanwhile, the silence from both sides has only added to the uncertainty.

“A spokesman for the Patriots did not respond to a question about whether it would review Vrabel’s relationship with Russini,” while Vrabel himself also “did not respond to a request for comment” from ESPN.

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Meanwhile, it’s crucial to understand how this all happened. The photos were first published in the New York Post on April 7, kicking off everything that followed. Soon after that, Russini also addressed the situation in a public statement.

“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published,” Russini said in the letter. “Commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.”

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In fact, according to ESPN, Russini reached out to an experienced crisis-communications PR professional to help manage the situation. While she hasn’t presented evidence to clear her of any wrongdoing, Russini continues to maintain her innocence after stepping down from her role at The Athletic.

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This negative spotlight has clearly taken a toll for both of them. Enough so that Vrabel is now stepping back for a bit and taking time away from team duties.

Mike Vrabel steps back from draft duty amid controversy

The New England Patriots are approaching the draft in a different way this year, as Mike Vrabel is choosing to stay out of the media’s eye. With the 2026 NFL Draft just around the corner, the head coach won’t be the one talking to reporters this time.

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“Wolf will hold the team’s predraft news conference Monday (2 p.m. ET), which will be the first official media event at the team’s new facility—the New Balance Athletic Center,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote.

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The buzz around his situation with Dianna Russini has sparked a lot of talk, but some reports say Vrabel’s absence was part of the plan all along. So, Eliot Wolf will step in and lead at the New Balance Athletic Center, which is a big facility right next to Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots and their fans gather.

Meanwhile, the timeline around Vrabel’s media availability adds another layer.

“Vrabel—who has been in the news this week, as The Athletic is re-investigating the coverage of NFL reporter Dianna Russini and the nature of her relationship with him, sources familiar with the matter told ESPN—isn’t expected to address reporters until the draft,” Reiss added.

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Even as interest grows around that meeting, Vrabel has brushed it off, calling it a “laughing” matter that does not need any “further response.”

Still, the head coach skipping this media session raises some eyebrows about whether he’s trying to dodge the issue. So, the situation remains a talking point.