NFL Insider Provides Update on Mike Vrabel Stepping Down from Patriots & It’s Effect on AJ Brown Trade

The Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini controversy has been one of the top stories in the NFL this offseason. The Athletic showed Russini support after pictures of her and the New England Patriots were first published by Page Six, but the reporter decided to step down from her position due to the widespread debate around the situation. However, Vrabel has continued his role with the Patriots, although he missed Day 3 of the draft as he started counselling due to all that had happened until that point.

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Many have had their doubts about his frame of mind coming into the season, as Vrabel and Russini have both endured months of public scrutiny. The NFL officially cleared the situation as they labelled it as a ‘personal matter.’ With there being growing concerns about his future, NFL Insider Adam Schefter has confirmed where things stand between Vrabel and the Patriots.

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“I would say that right now there are 0 plans, for Mike Vrabel has 0 plans to step down,” said Adam Schefter about Mike Vrabel on 97.5 The Fanatic on X. “Patriots don’t have any plans for him to step down today as we’ve seen in this particular situation. It continues to take twists and turns where you think the story may be subsiding, and it’s not.”

Last season, he replaced Jerod Mayo as the HC and coached them to a Super Bowl appearance. It was their first Super Bowl appearance since 2018, and the first playoff appearance since 2021. Which is why it is difficult to imagine the team would decide to fire him. While Schefter has said that the HC and franchise won’t be parting ways, he also mentioned a possibility when it could change.

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“And I would say that as long as there are no other flare-ups or revelations or videos or pictures, whatever it may be,” said Adam Schefter. “As long as there’s nothing else, I would fully expect Mike Vrabel to coach next year. But are there gonna be more things to come out? I have no idea.”

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If the team had decided to fire Vrabel because of the controversy, he wouldn’t be the first one to lose his job due to off-field issues. The Las Vegas Raiders franchise previously fired head coach Jon Gruden in 2021 when his emails were leaked. It was found that between 2011 and 2018, he sent emails to then Washington president Bruce Allen, which contained racist, misogynistic, and homophobic slurs.

The offseason has not been a normal one for Vrabel. However, there have been developments for the Patriots even with all that happening. The franchise is close to signing wide receiver A.J. Brown, but there has been a delay, and that is not due to Vrabel’s potential resignation from the Patriots.

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Will the A.J. Brown not happen if Mike Vrabel is not the head coach?

After revealing Mike Vrabel’s future in New England, host Andrew Salciunas immediately shot another question at Adam Schefter. It was related to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. He inquired about a potential delay in Brown’s trade to the Patriots should Vrabel resign.

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“No, I don’t think so,” answered Adam Schefter. “Okay, I think that, I think I expect that trade to proceed when the 2 sides are able to come together and formalize a trade that would send A.J. Brown to the Patriots.”

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 04: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A. J. Brown 11 looks on after the game between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles on January 04, 2026, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Commanders at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104156

Since the last season, it has been established that the WR is unhappy in Philadelphia. Although he won the Super Bowl in 2024, he has expressed his desire to move away from the team several times. He even appeared on the Dudes on Dudes podcast and smirked and winked when the Patriots’ name was brought up.

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Moreover, he and Vrabel have known each other for a long time. When Vrabel was the Tennessee Titans’ head coach, he drafted Brown. The three-time Pro Bowler played his initial years under Vrabel, who helped him develop into a top WR. Now, with the chance presenting itself, everyone is expecting a reunion.

However, it likely won’t happen before June 1, as it will benefit the Eagles. Trading him after June 1 will reduce their dead cap from $43.4 million to $16.3 million for 2026. Besides, they are also expecting a first-round pick in 2027 or 2028 in exchange.

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The Patriots lost Stefon Diggs and would like to add a top WR as a replacement. They have added Romeo Doubs, but his stats are nowhere near Brown’s. Last season, he added 1,003 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns in 78 receptions. It marked his sixth 1,000+ season out of seven in the NFL.

Both teams are to benefit from this trade. But there are still three weeks left before June comes. A lot can happen during this time. It remains to be seen when both teams and A.J. Brown can come on the same page, or something else awaits their future.