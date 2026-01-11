NFL Makes Decision on Dolphins Star After Violation Against Drake Maye’s Offense

In Week 18, Drake Maye led the New England Patriots to a 38-10 win over the Miami Dolphins. Adding to a disappointing 7-10 finish, the Dolphins faced one last setback from their Week 18 loss when the NFL announced a fine against linebacker Tyrel Dodson.

The league office stepped in with its final ruling of the 2025 regular season. Across the NFL, 368 plays ended with fines. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, linebacker Tyrel Dodson landed at the very end of that list. The NFL fined him $11,593 for unnecessary roughness due to a facemask violation.

With 1:56 left in the second quarter, Dodson closed in on Drake Maye’s running back, TreVeyon Henderson. However, as the tackle finished, his hand caught the facemask. That single grab instantly drew a flag, moving the ball 15 yards and later bringing extra punishment from the league.

Miami Dolphins linebacker TYREL DODSON during warmups prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on October 5, 2025.

According to league rules, he can appeal the fine if he wants. If he does, the case will be “heard by appeals officers and former NFL players Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, or Jordy Nelson, who are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL/NFLPA. The decisions made are final and binding.” For now, the call rests with him.

Dodson wasn’t the only one who was fined by the NFL after Week 18. Eagles safety Sydney Brown was forced to pay up a staggering $46,371 for an unnecessary roughness infraction, despite the incident not being caught during the Eagles’ loss to the Washington Commanders. It was the largest fine of Brown’s career and the largest among the 23 players the league fined during Week 18.

As for the Dolphins, the penalty to Dodson was a reflection of a larger issue. Throughout the afternoon, the team struggled to slow down Drake Maye and the Pats offense. In the third quarter alone, New England outscored Miami by 14 points. In fact, Dodson later admitted he was baffled by the team’s third-quarter issues, as the Dolphins were outscored 130-27 in the third quarter this season.

“We just have had troubles all year. That second half, especially that third quarter. We gotta figure out a way to come out of halftime faster,” he said.

On the other side, the mood in Foxborough is completely different. Pats Nation is celebrating, especially with Drake Maye earning a major honor that signals brighter days ahead.

Patriots’ stars receive major accolades before playoff clash

In Foxborough, however, the mood was celebratory as quarterback Drake Maye and returner Marcus Jones landed on the All-Pro Second Team for the 2025 season, a clear sign that something special is building at Gillette Stadium. Maye’s year spoke loudly on its own.

He stayed in the MVP race after piling up 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions. On top of that, he led the entire league with a sharp 72 percent completion rate and a 113.5 passer rating, numbers that turned heads well beyond New England.

At the same time, the conversation about Maye did not stop there. Many around the league felt he had a real case for a First-Team spot. Even so, earning Second-Team All-Pro recognition this early in his career still carries serious weight. It shows respect from voters and confirms that his breakout season was no fluke.

Meanwhile, Marcus Jones was recognized for his electric performance as a punt returner. As a return man, he was electric. His All-Pro nod came from elite punt return play, where he totaled 363 yards and two scores on just 21 returns. Along the way, he flipped games with an 87-yard return against the Panthers and a jaw-dropping 94-yarder versus the Giants, moments that lifted the entire sideline.

These accolades signal a rising young core in New England, but the team must now shift its focus to the Wild Card matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, where they’ll need to prove their regular-season success translates to the playoffs.