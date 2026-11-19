Who would have thought NBC Sports analysts Chris Simms and Mike Florio’s comments about Mike Vrabel would offend the NFL so much that it had to intervene?

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The NFL stated that Chris Simms and Mike Florio made nasty comments about Mike Vrabel. The league’s executive vice president of communications, public affairs, and policy, Jeff Miller, shared his statement with FOS.

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“We found the remarks inappropriate and offensive,” Miller said.

The situation became so serious that, after the NFL’s comments, Florio and Simms released a joint statement apologizing to Mike Vrabel.

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“On yesterday’s (Nov. 17) PFT Live show, we made comments that some found offensive and we apologize,” the statement read.

But their comments had already offended many people.

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It all started after Mike Vrabel returned from his trip to Germany for the Patriots’ game against the Lions. The team suffered a tough 35-10 loss, but Vrabel also had to face harsh comments.

During NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk Live podcast, Chris Simms and Mike Florio made inappropriate comments about Vrabel. First, Simms discussed how travel might have affected him.

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“I mean, he did travel back from Munich,” Simms said. “So he might be a little messed up. I can imagine that.”

Florio then brought up another incident. “He was drinking a little beer over there, too, the night before the game. I mean, not a little beer. I mean, you know, a mug bigger than your head, he was holding.”

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The conversation took a nasty turn when Simms joked about Vrabel’s mustache.

“Yeah, he got the German mustache to go along with that right now, too. So he was hitting all themes there over in Germany. But, yeah, all together.”

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“You gotta be careful trimming that thing. Yeah, if you’re in Germany, you gotta be careful trimming the sides of that thing,” Florio added.

Their comments became offensive because they indirectly referred to Adolf Hitler, who was known for having a similar mustache. Although neither of them mentioned his name directly, the reference was evident. Even TMZ described it as a “Hitler joke” in its headline.

This wasn’t the first time Simms and Florio had discussed Mike Vrabel’s personal life. However, on that occasion, Florio stepped in to keep the conversation from going too far.

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Chris Simms was discussing the controversy involving NFL reporter Dianna Russini and Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel with his co-host Mike Florio on NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk Live on April 15, 2026.

During the conversation, Simms said the incident had become a major topic of discussion across the NFL.

“It’s the biggest story in the NFL,” Simms said. “I’d shoot you straight. These are things that I’ve been texting with my friends in the coaching world. Even their wives are involved in the conversation.”

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That’s when Florio interrupted him and told him to “stay on target.” He wanted Simms to stick to publicly reported facts rather than move into speculation.

“Look, there’s a lot there,” Florio said. “And there’s only so much that is reported and known.”

Later, Florio explained why he had interrupted Simms.

“The truth was far less interesting,” Florio said. “I practiced law for 19 years. I know where the line is. I was trying to keep my co-host and friend away from it by getting him to stick to what was known and/or properly vetted and reported.

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“I didn’t silence him. He could have then said whatever he wanted to say. (And the first thing he said to me after I told him to “stay on target” was to “shut the hell up.”) At that specific moment, my goal was to protect my co-host and friend from accidentally saying something that isn’t known and/or hasn’t been properly vetted and reported.”

But this time, Florio couldn’t prevent the situation from going so far. Now, both analysts are facing serious criticism.

For now, Mike Vrabel has not commented on the matter. Let’s wait and see how things develop.