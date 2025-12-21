NFL Punishes Drake Maye’s Offense for Violent Action Against Bills Veteran

In a high-stakes divisional clash where the final score was secondary, a moment of frustration from a Patriots playmaker cost him dearly. While the Patriots’ rushing game wreaked havoc on the field, one of Drake Maye’s key playmakers crossed the line. The player’s violent split reaction against the Buffalo Bills’ veteran drew the NFL’s attention and led to a dent in their wallet.

The Patriots’ running back Rhamondre Stevenson came under fire when the league released its list of weekly fines on Saturday. According to the information on the game accountability page, Stevenson faced a fine of $12,172 for unnecessary roughness against the Bills’ linebacker Matt Milano. The play unfolded with 3:41 left in the third quarter, with the Patriots holding a slim 24–21 lead.

On first-and-10, Stevenson caught a pass from quarterback Maye and turned it into a solid 16-yard gain. The run would have moved the team into a good field position with a new set of downs. However, in the clip shared by the NFL on CBS, Milano can be seen hitting Stevenson’s arms as he was heading out of bounds. In response, Stevenson shoved the veteran linebacker in the helmet.

Consequently, officials flagged him for unnecessary roughness while imposing a personal foul on Milano. Because the penalties offset, the Patriots didn’t gain yards and remained at their own 19-yard line. Under Rule 12 of the NFL rulebook, forcing contact with a runner who is out of bounds is an offense. Interestingly, the NFL only fined Stevenson after the review. During the post-game conference on Monday, the running back addressed the incident and took accountability.

“That was a dumb decision by me ultimately,” he admitted, via NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry. “I was lucky it was offset. That could’ve been a big part of the game.”

Meanwhile, the fine marks his first of the ongoing season, but Stevenson still has the option to appeal it. On the field, he contributed with six carries for 50 yards in the team’s rushing total of 246 yards. While Drake Maye’s team can shake off fines, the Week 15 defeat weighs heavily on their divisional standing and playoff picture.

Margin for error for Drake Maye’s team shrinks after Week 15 loss

The Patriots were going strong on Sunday and were just two quarters away from securing the AFC East title. After all, they carried a strong 24–7 lead into halftime. However, the Bills shifted momentum and edged them out in a narrow but painful defeat, snapping their 10-game winning streak. The worst part? The win allowed the five-time defending division champion to survive another week in the title race.

With the regular season coming to a close, only one game separates them with three weeks remaining. The Patriots still hold a slim advantage, but the margin for error is now razor-thin. They can block the Bills from advancing by winning all their remaining division games. However, a loss to either the New York Jets or the Miami Dolphins would give the Bills the edge in the conference record tiebreaker and reopen the race.

As for the playoff standings, the Week 15 loss damaged the Patriots’ push for the AFC’s top seed. The Denver Broncos’ 34–26 win over the Green Bay Packers moved the Broncos to 12–2. The victory secured their playoff spot and gave them the tiebreaker edge over the Patriots. As the stakes rise, Drake Maye’s team can’t afford to make mistakes or let opportunities slip away.