“No 11-Year-Old Should Have to Carry This”: Ex-Patriots Player Jordan Devey’s Wife Shares Son’s Devastating Grief

In about 10 days or so, it would mark 3 months since former NFL Guard and Super Bowl XLIX champion Jordan Devey died by suicide. And while the rest of his family is slowly coming to terms with Devey’s passing, his firstborn son, Cash, is carrying his legacy forward by becoming the pillar that’s keeping their family together.

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In an Instagram post, Linsey revealed that her eldest son Cash has always mirrored the same quiet demeanor and caring nature that his dad, Jordan Devey, was known for throughout his life.

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“He (Cash) has Jordan’s heart. The same kindness. The same compassion. The same spiritual strength that made so many people feel safe. The hardest thing I have ever watched was my son holding his dad’s hand for the last time. In that moment, he didn’t just lose his father. He lost his best friend, his mentor, and the coach who taught him how to love, lead, and believe.

“The day I told Cash his dad had gone home to Heaven, his world shattered. He ran outside and let out a scream that no 11-year-old should ever have to carry. A few moments later, he wiped his tears, walked back to me, and with a strength I know came from Christ, said, ‘Mom, we can do this together. Don’t take your own life.’ In the middle of his deepest grief, he reminded me that we would not face it alone. I will never forget those words.”

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Since his dad’s passing, Cash has stepped up to help ground the family alongside his three younger sisters: MJ, Winnie, and Stevie. Linsey shared that she often spots him curled up with scriptures or reminding her about their nightly family prayers, keeping them centered on their faith through the hardest moments of grief.

Linsey admitted that while parents usually expect to build faith for their children, Cash has become one of her greatest teachers, guiding her to keep going.

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Jordan Devey died by suicide on July 21, 2026, at just 38 years old. Linsey broke the news publicly 2 days later on July 23, the day of their 15th wedding anniversary.

A GoFundMe organized for the family confirmed his mental health battle, quickly raising over $178,000 for living and medical costs.

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Speaking to Fox 13 in Salt Lake City, Jordan’s mother, Leslie Devey, revealed

“We believe that he possibly suffered from CTE.” Leslie noted that years of repetitive hits likely took a severe toll, though medical examiners were unable to test his brain tissue posthumously due to how he passed.

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Jordan’s path to the NFL was one of the most unique in league history. He couldn’t play high school football in Utah due to a painful knee condition called Osgood-Schlatter disease, playing tuba in the band instead. After a church mission in Costa Rica, he walked on at Snow College.

He later transferred to Memphis, went undrafted in 2013, and eventually played 44 NFL games across seven seasons, winning Super Bowl XLIX with the New England Patriots.

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Following his retirement in 2021, Jordan gave back to the sport by serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eagle High School in Idaho.

Jordan Devey, perhaps, was fighting his own battles on the inside. Wherever he is, he will be smiling down upon his 11-year-old son, Cash, for showing such immense strength of character.