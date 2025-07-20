Not Mike Vrabel, But His Hire is Patriots’ Best Offseason Move Amid Huge Drake Maye Responsibility

Mike Vrabel’s return to New England came with little surprise and even less wasted motion. The former Titans coach, long speculated as a Kraft favorite, brought a 54–45 record and a clear vision, reshaping the roster with vets like Milton Williams, Harold Landry III, and Stefon Diggs. But while Vrabel’s arrival drew headlines, some inside the league another hire as the one with the heavier lift in 2025.

In a recent conversation on the Locked On Patriots Podcast, Nick Cattles mentioned the PFF’s new list, which focused on the best moves pulled by different AFC teams. And Vrabel was named for the Pats. He argued that there is another candidate other than the Patriots’ HC who should be given the honor. He claimed that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is the one.

Why does he feel that? Because of McDaniels’ critical role in developing quarterback Drake Maye. He believes that the offensive coordinator will be the main man guiding Maye through his second year, helping him adjust to the league and become a leader who can elevate the players around him. Maye’s run with the team could shape the franchise for the next decade, making McDaniels’ work potentially transformational.

“McDaniels has so much on his plate that is going to impact not only 2025 but could impact 2035, starting with Drake Maye in year two. He needs to take the step forward. And the guy who is going to be in control of that is McDaniels,” he said. And it’s not just the quarterback; other players on the roster could also benefit from McDaniels’ presence.

He further explained, “We could talk about Ashton Grant, the quarterback’s coach, but let’s be honest, McDaniels is the guy that’s going to have the reins when it comes to Drake Maye, and if he fails or he succeeds. How does Maye adjust? How does he adjust to the league’s adjustments? McDaniels is going to help him along with that. It’s going to make him comfortable. It’s going to make him more decisive in the pocket.”

Patriots head coach also has massive respect for McDaniels’ offensive mind. No wonder he brought him back for yet another run with the team. Vrabel, who played in New England during 49-year-old’s early coaching years under Bill Belichick, saw firsthand how McDaniels helped power the Tom Brady-led dynasty. Now, Vrabel seems to be hoping for a similar success with rising quarterback Drake. But it turns out there’s more to the HC’s return.

Mike Vrabel joined the Patriots for Drake Maye

The Patriots HC has always mentioned his admiration for Maye. He even shared that the young QB is the reason why he decided to accept the head coaching job for the Patriots. Speaking on OutKick’s Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich, Vrabel praised Maye’s talent and toughness, suggesting the quarterback’s potential made the opportunity in Foxborough too good to pass up.

“I see a young, athletic, talented, full-of-potential player. Excited to build this team around (him) and a large part of the reason why I wanted to be here. And just that talent level, to be able to build around him and to be able to grow and help him and lead and run an offense and run a football team is something that I’m excited about,” Vrabel told the Boston Globe.

Starting 12 games in his rookie season, the 22-year-old completed 66.6% of his passes for 2,276 yards, throwing 15 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. While the numbers were promising, his unique approach to the game stands out the most. Acquiring veteran wide receiver Diggs will become a crucial part of the roster, laying the foundation for Maye to thrive.

During a press conference, Vrabel elaborated on what he’s seen from Maye so far. “I think when Josh [McDaniels] wants to put plays in that can help him or explain what the read is, it’s going to be things that I’m not going to be as knowledgeable at when it relates to quarterbacks. But I think that there will be some other things where I can help him. We don’t have it scripted out — that’s kind of our job is to figure out what to say and when to say it,” he said.

As the Patriots continue to rebuild, Vrabel and McDaniels seemingly have faith in the quarterback. How things turn out for the Patriots remains to be seen.