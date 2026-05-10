Patriots Officially Announce Double Roster Signings While Mike Vrabel Returns to Practice

The 2026 NFL Draft is over, and the New England Patriots are busy building their on-field future. While Friday saw five draft picks pen their deals, the real buzz hit Saturday. The team officially locked in two more standout rookies, tight end Eli Raridon and edge rusher Quintayvious Hutchins, bringing fresh energy to the roster.

The Patriots selected Raridon with the No. 95 overall pick in the third round. In over four seasons at Notre Dame, he totaled 623 yards and 3 touchdowns on 48 catches. During the 2025 season, he recorded 482 yards on 32 catches while starting all 12 games.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For those wondering what Raridon brings, he is a classic, hard-working blocker who can play every down. With Austin Hooper gone, the rookie has a golden chance to back up Hunter Henry. He stands tall at 6-foot-6, and while he needs to build NFL muscle, his college toughness is exactly what New England loves.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Hutchins, the Patriots selected him with the No. 247 overall pick in the seventh round of the draft. The Boston College product already knows New England well. In over four collegiate seasons, Hutchins recorded 72 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and one forced fumble. Last season alone, he produced 35 tackles, 3.5 TFL, and two sacks in 10 games.

At Boston College, Hutchins also logged extensive special teams work, started 16 games on the edge, and even briefly switched to the TE position. The Patriots probably won’t use him in that many roles, but versatility matters at the back end of NFL rosters. Hutchins seems to understand that reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re going to get an energetic, young kid that’s ready to work and put one foot in the door to lead to two,” Hutchins said in his introductory call.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the Patriots still haven’t disclosed the contract details for either Hutchins or Raridon. However, these two now join quarterback Behren Morton, tackle Dametrious Crownover, running back Jam Miller, cornerback Karon Prunty, and linebacker Namdi Obiazor among the Patriots’ signed draft picks. That leaves first-rounder tackle Caleb Lomu and second-rounder edge rusher Gabe Jacas as the only unsigned Patriots’ rookies.

Lomu has the positional flexibility that could help him earn snaps early with Will Campbell and Morgan Moses, who could be the Patriots’ starting tackles. Jacas, meanwhile, could carve out a rotational role behind Dre’Mont Jones and Harold Landry. But Jacas was one of the rookies who did not participate in the Patriots’ rookie minicamp practice on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Patriots first-round pick Caleb Lomu was out there on Saturday, but the team was without their second and third-round picks as Gabe Jacas and Eli Raridon did not participate. Jacas was outside and in his jersey, but had no helmet and stood to the side watching practice,” Patriots Wire’s Sophie Weller reported on Saturday.

Jacas could still return for the final day of camp, but the bigger storyline may have been Mike Vrabel’s presence on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Vrabel returned to practice in New England

For much of the offseason, talk around Mike Vrabel moved away from football after reports and online chatter about his personal life created noise around the Patriots. Later, Vrabel said he had difficult conversations with his family and the team after the matter became a distraction.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then stepped away from the Patriots on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft to seek counseling, and the team publicly supported that decision. Now, with rookie minicamp underway, Vrabel is back on the field, and the focus has shifted to coaching again.

Reporters spotted the Patriots’ HC actively coaching during punt-protection drills and personally demonstrating techniques to rookie Namdi Obiazor. Several rookies later noted how Mike Vrabel remained very involved throughout practice. This is a good sign for the Patriots as they clearly want to move past the outside noise surrounding Vrabel. Ultimately, if Vrabel can keep the locker room focused on football, the Patriots can turn attention back toward making it to the Super Bowl again next season.