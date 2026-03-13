Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Forced Into $7.8M Sacrifice Amid Growing Tension With Foxborough

Essentials Inside The Story Foxborough raised concerns over World Cup security costs.

Robert Kraft’s group held talks with town officials over funding.

Gillette Stadium will host seven matches in 2026.

New England Patriots‘ owner Robert Kraft’s dream of hosting the World Cup at Gillette Stadium is turning into a multi-million-dollar standoff with the town of Foxborough. With roughly $7.8 million in security costs tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, local officials initially refused to approve the event license unless organizers guaranteed the town would not bear the financial burden.

“As part of this arrangement, the Town of Foxborough will not incur any cost or financial burden ($7.8 million) related to the FIFA World Cup,” read a joint statement after the deal was finalized. “With Boston Soccer 2026 providing advance funding for security-related capital expenditures and the full extent of deployment that public safety officials have determined is needed to execute the event with Kraft Sports Entertainment’s backing.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The financial commitment was confirmed on March 11, 2026, after weeks of uncertainty and negotiations. As part of the deal, Robert Kraft’s Kraft Sports and Entertainment (KSE) will partner with Boston Soccer 2026 to provide complete security funding to Foxborough, and the money will be primarily used by the police and fire departments for safety precautions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conflict between the Foxborough officials and KSE began to intensify as the tournament was fast approaching. Last week, KSE revealed that they had no intention of going beyond the $1.5 million as part of the funding, but the event’s projected cost is approximately $7.8 million. In response, town officials warned they would not issue the mandatory event license, putting the World Cup games in jeopardy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The town, which has a population of approximately 19,000, declined to bear the security cost associated with the mega event because the $7.8 million liability accounts for almost 10% of its yearly budget, and it would have fallen on the taxpayers’ shoulders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deadline for the deal between Foxborough officials and Robert Kraft’s company was March 17. However, after the businessman agreed to pay the amount, Kraft’s concession put the contentious issue to bed, and Gillette Stadium will now be able to host the matches without disruption.

Patriots’ home field to stage seven World Cup games

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will begin on June 11, which is less than three months away. Besides the United States, the event will be co-hosted by Mexico and Canada. In addition to Gillette Stadium, ten other NFL stadiums will serve as venues for the soccer tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to FIFA’s sponsorship rules, Gillette Stadium will be temporarily renamed for the tournament. Based on its location, it is set to be called Boston Stadium, whereas the other stadiums of the country will follow the same rule.

The Patriots’ home ground will host seven games, featuring heavyweights like France and England, who have previously won the tournament. Of the seven scheduled games, the quarterfinal showdown on July 9 is poised to be the marquee contest. With a seating capacity of more than 65,000, each game is expected to create a lively atmosphere just like the Patriots’ home games.