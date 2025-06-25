Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Puts Mike Vrabel on Alert With Big Bill Belichick Statement

After the Patriots stumbled to a disappointing 4-13 finish last season, cycling through Jacoby Brissett and rookie Drake Maye under center, the message heading into 2025 is crystal clear. Mike Vrabel is demanding more. “Why the f— would I care about what happened last year?” You could hear Vrabel talk about the 2024 disaster in the ‘Forged in Foxborough: Episode 1 – Building the Patriots’ back in May. “We’re not worried about what went wrong. We’re focused on what’s going to go right.”

So, it’s not just about the quarterback elevating his play — it’s about the younger players across the roster rising to the challenge. That’s the formula he’s laying out for success. And true to his roots, it all starts with building a defense that can set the tone. Vrabel and the Patriots have a lot to prove to their massive fan base in the upcoming 2025 season. Luckily for the coach, he has the backing of the owner, Robert Kraft, who is confident that the team will do much better this time around.

The 84-year-old recently sat down for a chat with Adam Schefter on his podcast and made it clear that the fans can expect to get a different result this time around. He said, “Well, any Patriot fans out there, I can tell you that I am very excited about this upcoming season. The last two years were the worst years of my 31 years of ownership. We have to change that. We have a new coach in Mike Vrabel, who is really connected with the players, and is doing great work.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite having the backing of the owner, Mike Vrabel has a tough task ahead of him. He will have to fill the shoes of Bill Belichick, who is the most successful coach in Patriots history. His 266 regular-season wins with the franchise are more than four times the total of the next closest coach, Mike Holovak. Additionally, Belichick compiled an impressive 30–12 postseason record with the Patriots, including a 6–3 record in Super Bowl appearances.

AD

So, it’s no wonder that the bar of dynasty has been set that high in New England. That also means Vrabel’s got a big task. Because Kraft is hoping to see the same success under Vrabel and further added, “We gonna have fun this year, I promise. 31 years of ownership, I am very proud you know. We never won a playoff off, and there was only one home playoff game in 34 years. I sat in the stands in 1978, Earl Campbell ran for almost over a hundred yards, and we lost. One home playoff game. In 31 years, we have had 27 home playoff games, and we have been privileged to win 23. I want that record to keep going.”

Bill Belichick’s defense was a massive factor in the Patriots’ playoff run. Everyone remembers the infamous “Tuck Rule” game in 2002. But what really swung that game wasn’t just luck or clutch moments. It was Belichick’s defense stepping up in a big way. They managed to hold a high-powered Raiders offense, ranked fourth in scoring that season, to just 13 points over 12 legitimate drives. That kind of defensive masterclass was every bit as crucial as anything else that happened that night. Though it’s possible Mike Vrabel’s current coaching staff doesn’t exactly see it as a source of inspiration.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Vrabel may not look to use the tactics of the past

What exactly is a team’s identity? It’s their DNA. The core of who they are. When you think of the New England Patriots, certain things come to mind: discipline, precision, and a relentless defense that grinds opponents down. But as the 2025 season approaches with Mike Vrabel at the helm, something subtle but significant is happening behind the scenes.

Vrabel’s defensive staff isn’t exactly keeping their vision under wraps. They’re sounding off the horns. Safeties Coach Scott Booker also said that the team is going to focus on the attack as well. He said, “We are going to make sure on tape, day in and day out, that people see our violence.”

Linebackers coach Zak Kuhr shared the details of their game plan going into 2025. He said, “Being aggressive – being violent. Not turning down blocks. Having a good toolbox of tools to defeat the offensive player. But it’s not just always finesse.” Yep, you heard that right. The same Patriots defense that finished a disappointing 27th in 2024 under Jerod Mayo will now be adding a ‘violent’ element to their game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, if you’re a Patriots fan wondering what their defense is going to look like in 2025? Looking at the statements, it’s pretty clear that the Pats’ D will hit hard. Booker also shared his idea on the whole and further added, “It’s not just in tackling, it’s in re-routing, it’s in everything you do.” The new team has already decided to give up the idea of playing a defensive brand of football.

Although that style brought them success, coach Mike Vrabel is throwing out the old passive-aggressive style and wants his players to go full throttle. It means crisper tackling, blowing up blocks, and getting physical with receivers right at the line of scrimmage. Booker also explained the idea and said, “That’s our job as coaches. To make sure the guys fully understand the rules and use them to our advantage.” It’s only June, but you can already see the shift starting to take hold on the defensive line.