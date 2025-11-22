Patriots CB Issues Warning on Bengals Offense Amidst Ja’Marr Chase’s Suspension

The New England Patriots vs. the Cincinnati Bengals Week 12 showdown would be a tough matchup. While the Pats are cruising with a 9-2 record, the Bengals are struggling with a 3-7 record. Still, the Pats’ cornerback Christian Gonzalez is doing everything he does for a top-notch rival.

“They still got a really good offense…Chase Brown’s been playing really well. Charlie Jones, they got (Andrei) Iosivas, they got people. They still got a lot of receivers that can work,” Gonzalez said about offensive players. He then mentioned their leader, “(Joe) Flacco has been playing this game for a long time, so he’s seen a lot of looks, has amazing arm talent. So it’s a challenge. They’re one of the best offenses, so we’re excited.”

The Bengals have a strong receiving corps. In 10 games, they rank 5th in the league in touchdowns (20). But there is a silver lining for the Patriots’ defense as well. The AFC North franchise ranks second in receiving fumbles, too (5). The contest will be a lot more exciting as fans are also hoping for Joe Burrow to return.

He returned to practice this week, sparking comeback rumors. Wide receiver Tee Higgins even said that Joe Brr looked like his usual attacking self. But the head coach, Zac Taylor, has clarified that they are monitoring him and checking with team doctors. It could be a tremendous risk, as almost two months have passed since his turf toe injury, which has a recovery time of 3 months.

However, that doesn’t mean the Bengals will struggle. Their current starting quarterback, Joe Flacco, has won more than a hundred NFL games in his career and passed the ball for almost 48k yards. His career numbers underscore the veteran presence Gonzalez warned his teammates about. The Patriots’ defense is no joke. Gonzalez, himself, is allowing only a 59.1 passer rating this year.

Hence, that depth will be tested immediately, as the Bengals will be without their primary offensive weapon.

Ja’Marr Chase would miss Week 12 against the Patriots

The incident happened during the 34–12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. The video showed Chase clearly spitting at Jalen Ramsey, which led the cornerback to throw a punch. Officials missed the spit during the game and only saw Ramsey’s punch, which led to his ejection. Chase stayed in the game and later denied spitting on Ramsey.

However, the league suspended him for one game. Chase appealed the suspension, and the case was reviewed by former NFL receiver Jordy Nelson, who was selected by both the league and the NFLPA. Nelson agreed with the league’s decision and kept the suspension in place. When the NFL announced the suspension, the league pointed to the rule that bans “any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”

The punishment will hit Chase’s wallet hard. He’ll lose his weekly paycheck of $448,333 and a $58,823 active-game bonus. This comes at a tough time for the Bengals. Chase has always been known for his talent and reliability. To make things even tougher, Chase was just named one of the top-10 most valuable non-quarterbacks in the NFL by PFF.

He ranked No. 6 with a 0.43 Wins Above Replacement score. That’s impressive considering he’s had to catch passes from three different quarterbacks this season. Joe Burrow, Jake Browning, and Joe Flacco. Yet he still leads the league with 79 catches and is third in receiving yards with 861.

Missing Week 12 will likely hurt his numbers and the team as well.