Patriots CB Wants to Solve Josh McDaniel’s Headache as Drake Maye Eyes Key Change

The Patriots might have struck gold with Drake Maye, and they’re not about to waste it. After a messy post-Belichick season, Maye’s rookie year gave New England something they desperately needed – hope. Now, with Mike Vrabel calling the shots and Josh McDaniels scheming up the offense, the young QB is refining his game. Maye isn’t looking to be a running QB. But honestly, with his athleticism, McDaniels won’t just let him sit in the pocket all day.

Think back to Vrabel’s Tennessee days with Ryan Tannehill – a guy who could pick apart defenses with his arm but still keep them honest with his legs. Maye’s evolution could follow a similar path, just smarter. And here’s where things get interesting. While Maye works on his next-level leap, the Patriots have a secret weapon who might just solve one of McDaniels’ biggest headaches.

Turns out, the Pats might already have the perfect solution to Josh’s offensive puzzle. CB Marcus Jones recently dropped a tantalizing hint during his chat with Zolak & Bertrand on 98.5 The Sports Hub. When asked about potentially playing offense again, Jones didn’t just confirm the coaching staff’s awareness. He made it sound like McDaniels has had this card up his sleeve for a while.

The CB admitted that while he’s currently focused on defense and special teams, he’s keeping his offensive skills sharp just in case. “As of right now, I’m just focusing on defense and special teams,” Jones said. “But if it does come down the line, I’ll for sure make sure I’m ready for it.” The real revelation came when Jones casually confirmed OC Josh McDaniels is fully aware of his playmaking ability on the other side of the ball. “Oh, yeah. He is aware.”

via Getty MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 09: Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This isn’t just coach-speak – Jones has the receipts. The 2022 third-round pick became the first player in 45 years to score TDs on offense, defense, and special teams in the same season. Now fully healthy after last year’s shoulder injury, Jones represents the ultimate chess piece for McDaniels’ offense. Whether lining up in the slot, taking jet sweeps, or providing emergency receiver depth, his skill set could be the perfect complement to Drake Maye’s development.

But Jones isn’t just a potential offensive weapon. His presence in the secondary might quietly be Drake Maye’s best friend. The way this defense communicates and competes could give the rookie QB exactly what he needs to thrive…

Drake Maye’s secret development weapon

While Marcus Jones’ offensive potential grabs headlines, his real value to Drake Maye might be what he brings to the other side of the ball. The Patriots’ CB isn’t just thinking about splash plays. He’s helping build the kind of defense that can make a young QBs life infinitely easier. “When it comes down to being a DB, communicating is the main thing. We try to preach that all the time,” Jones told 98.5 The Sports Hub. That simple philosophy could be Maye’s secret weapon.

Think about it: a defense that talks- really talks – doesn’t just get stops. It gives a sophomore QB shorter fields, more margin for error, and fewer desperate shootouts. For Maye, who’s already impressing teammates with his maturity (“I have to remind myself he’s 22,” center Garrett Bradbury admitted), that support system matters. The Patriots aren’t asking him to be Superman—just to grow into Josh McDaniels’ system at his own pace.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Bills vs Patriots JAN 05 January 5, 2025. New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Massachusetts. MANDATORY CREDIT: Eric Canha/CSM/Sipa USA Credit Image: Eric Canha/Cal Media/Sipa USA Foxborough Gillette Stadium Massachusetts USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

And Jones is helping set that tone everywhere. Even in locker room basketball games. “We’re trying to be competitive at all times… We got a basketball hoop in the locker room,” he said. That same intensity spills onto the practice field, where Maye’s been leading extra workouts like a veteran. It’s all connected.

When Jones says, “Every year, we need to start fast,” he’s describing the exact environment Maye needs. One where the strong defensive starts let a young QB play with confidence, not desperation. McDaniels’ system will sharpen Maye’s pocket skills, but it’s this defensive foundation – built by players like Jones – that could truly accelerate his leap.

So while everyone watches for flashy offensive wrinkles, don’t sleep on how New England’s secondary might quietly become Maye’s best developmental tool. Sometimes, the best way to help a QB has nothing to do with passes at all.