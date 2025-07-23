Patriots Don’t Skip a Beat Without Ailing Coach With Mysterious Illness As Mike Vrabel Receives Boost

Be it Drake Maye or the Patriots’ new strategy, HC Mike Vrabel is serious about making the Pats a championship contender. He has brought along some of the rare talents across the league to elevate the team. Thanks to this strategy, Vrabel has the chance to reunite with people he worked with in the past. Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is one such instance. The coach also shares a great bond with the defensive coordinator, Terrell Williams. The DC has just returned to the team after being away for nearly a month due to his illness.

The 51-year-old hasn’t shared any details of his disease. However, he was out of the team for a good amount of time. In his absence, Vrabel stayed in touch with the veteran and continued to make strategic moves, such as bringing in Milton Williams and more. “I have been in constant communication with him daily. Terrell is eager to get back. We’re excited to get him back. He’s still been in contact with the players through Zoom, and with myself and the rest of the coaching staff,” Vrabel said.

Through Zoom calls and texts, he ensured that when Williams returns, he is familiar with everything. During the time he recovered from that mysterious illness, linebackers coach Zak Kuhr handled Williams’s responsibilities, serving as interim defensive coordinator for the team. When speaking of Williams, the Patriots’ head coach only had praise.

“The biggest thing Mike Vrabel touched on about Terrell Williams is that he’s able to reach players not just on the defensive line but at different positions and also on the other side of the ball so that leadership is obviously going to be key also we mentioned Terrell Williams always has his units ready and disciplined so those two things obviously in the Patriots defensive front were not as present as you would have liked in years past,” the host said on NEW Patriots Daily Camp Preview.

As mentioned, the coach highlights the importance of players like Carlton Davis on the roster. He is extremely delighted about Williams’s return and claimed that it could be a major boost for the Patriots’ defense. “He’s the only d-line coach that I’ve ever had,” Vrabel said.

Before the Pats, Williams was the defensive line coach for the Lions last season. Under his guidance, the team had the NFL’s fifth-best run defense by total rushing yards allowed (1,672). The roster gave up the fewest rushing attempts (369), had only nine runs of 20+ yards (7th fewest), and opponents averaged 4.5 yards per carry. No wonder Vrabel is thrilled. He, who worked together with Williams at the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2022, is well aware of how the latter struck a great camaraderie

Not just the HC, fans are waiting with bated breath to see how Williams’s defense can help the Patriots. But it’s not just on defense where Vrabel’s moves are making headlines. His offensive roster decisions are equally bold. One of the biggest? Stefon Diggs.

Mike Vrabel adds another gem to the roster

When star wide receiver Stefon Diggs joined the Patriots, there were some real questions about whether he could still make an impact. Two questions that raised eyebrows are his age and his injuries. He tore his ACL during the Texans’ eighth game last season.

But Diggs cannot be underestimated. He has started to turn some heads during practice. He was also quick to return to the drills this season after his ACL injury. Considering his age, any player would typically look for a midseason return at best. But Diggs hit full speed at Patriots camp, just after eight months

“I know that everybody heals differently. Especially from that type of injury. But I would say that I think it’s just a testament to how hard he worked. So, I appreciate their efforts to get back out there and get ready. And then we’ll continue to monitor as we work through training camp,” Vrabel said.

Reporters have been all over one question: If Diggs can be the kind of weapon that QB Drake Maye needs, and while Vrabel hasn’t given too much away, the signs so far are promising.