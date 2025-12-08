Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Sends Warning to Josh Allen & Bills Following Their Win Over Bengals

Mike Vrabel appears to be in “Game On” mode, as the Patriots prepare to knock on the door of Highmark Stadium. Heading to Week 15, the AFC East is set to have the biggest clash of this season: Patriots vs Bills. For Buffalo, it’s about turning every opportunity into a count to maintain their playoff streak since 2019. Then, there is New England under the new regime of Vrabel, commanding the division with an 11-2 record. Just one more victory and the AFC East title will be theirs. So, of course, the head coach has his eyes set on the goal.

“Just trying to play for the championship we have available this week,” he said, during a recent appearance on Boston sports radio station WEEI. “This is a championship week for us, an opportunity to win the AFC East, something that this team hasn’t done in five years. Buffalo has done it five years in a row.”

This bye week, Vrabel didn’t take a break. He had his eyes glued to the Bills’ dominating 39-34 triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. Even though the Bills haven’t had the same rhythm as last winter, they are still very much in the chase for the divisional title. But it’s not something New England is letting slide. They are here to end Buffalo’s championship streak.

Vrabel’s confidence in his Patriots stems from the team’s consistent effort to reach here. He highlighted that they didn’t enter 2025, claiming the Super Bowl trophy to their name. Instead, they took one step at a time. Focusing on winning one game at a time proved fruitful; perhaps soon, that week-by-week goal will evolve into capturing the ultimate trophy. However, this doesn’t mean he’s underestimating his upcoming opponents.

Mike Vrabel not underestimating Josh Allen’s Bills

The sole reason HC Vrabel didn’t rest this bye week was the fact that Buffalo isn’t going to be an easy opponent. With the reigning NFL MVP handling the ropes, the Bills possess the biggest threat to the Patriots’ championship drought. So, he made sure his players had this realization as well.

“That team’s not going away,” Vrabel said about the Bills. “They have a quarterback who is an MVP quarterback that under any circumstances is going to be ready to win the football with whatever running or throwing that he has to do, and then whenever they need a play, he seems to make it.”

The Bills are coming off a solid game, marking their second consecutive win. Star QB Allen completed 22-of-28 passes for 251 yards along with three touchdowns and not a single interception. Additionally, he logged 78 rushing yards. That’s called precision. This means Week 15 is set to keep the fans on the edge of their seats.