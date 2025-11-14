Patriots Injury Report: Mike Vrabel Delivers Concerning Milton Williams Update in TNF Win vs Jets

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel offered a concerning update on defensive tackle Milton Williams following the team’s Thursday Night Football win over the New York Jets. Williams exited early in the Week 11 matchup after he turned his ankle on the opening drive. Though he briefly returned in the second quarter, he was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Speaking to reporters postgame, Vrabel explained his decision to sideline Williams despite the player’s eagerness to continue.

“Maybe,” he said when asked if Williams would have been able to return. “I made just a decision that it felt like we should probably just start treating that thing and get ahead of it and see where he’s at here tomorrow and in the next couple of days.”

Williams seemed to have rolled his ankle after stepping on defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

“He wanted to try to go,” Coach Vrabel said. “So, I appreciate his leadership, but I just made a decision that I felt like was best for the team and that, for his instance.”

Is his injury serious? While Coach Vrabel is yet to get more updates on Williams’ ankle, he believes it was the right decision to sideline the player to avoid any injury risks. Williams is an important part of the roster.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages May 20, 2025 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to the media before the team s OTA held on the practice field at Gillette Stadium. /CSM Foxborough USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250520_zma_c04_023 Copyright: xEricxCanhax

He has had 14 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks so far this season. And the Patriots cannot afford to lose the player. With Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and running back Rhamondre Stevenson out, injuries are already a concern for the team.

As the Patriots will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12, which is just eight days later, the team will need all the help it can get. Now, Williams’ injury scare wasn’t the only concerning moment in the game.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs also had a brief scare on a third-down play during the game. This was when he attempted to catch a pass from quarterback Drake Maye. The ball slipped through his hands, and he fell awkwardly to the ground.

Fortunately, he later returned in the next drive. But all in all, it was an impressive game for the Patriots. They also racked up quite a few records along the way.

The Patriots made a record in the game against the Jets

The Patriots currently hold the best record this season with 9-2 and are sitting 1st in the AFC East. The star of the game, running back TreVeyon Henderson, notched up three touchdowns to lead the Patriots.

“It’s a journey,” Henderson said after the game. “The NFL comes with a lot of highs and lows. I think the biggest thing is just the preparation going into the week, with the reps that we have just trying to take advantage of them.”

On the other hand, quarterback Maye was impressive as usual, completing 25 of 34 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots also set a record, securing their longest winning streak since Tom Brady’s final season in 2019 with eight straight wins. Diggs, who recently became a father again, had a great game.

He racked up nine catches for 105 yards. This is his third 100-yard game of the season.

After piling up some milestones in this game, the Patriots will look to carry the momentum in Week 12.