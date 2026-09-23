Patriots Legend Adam Vinatieri Sets Guinness World Record for Highest-Altitude FG in Swiss Alps

Masters of the elements. That may be the perfect way to describe the New England Patriots. The franchise has built a reputation for thriving when the weather turns brutal, with the infamous ‘Snow Plow Game’ in the 1980s and the Snow Bowl against the Raiders in 2001 serving as reminders of just how comfortable the Patriots have been in snowy conditions.

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So, when it came time to promote New England’s November 15 matchup against the Detroit Lions in Munich, there was perhaps no better man to call than former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri. Few players have created more history with their foot in snowy conditions. And now, the Patriots have put that legendary leg to work once again in order to create a record.

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“@adamvinatieri officially holds the Guinness World Record for the highest altitude field goal kick,” the Patriots announced on X on September 22.

The Patriots’ X post included a clip that showed former Patriots player Adam Vinatieri preparing to kick a football through a goal post erected at Jungfraujoch, or “Top of Europe,” in the Swiss Alps, 11,332 feet (3,454 meters) above sea level.

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FC Bayern Munich’s brand ambassador and former striker Giovane Élber assisted the Hall of Famer by holding the ball steady on the snow-covered ground, while Vinatieri walked back a bit and made a running start. The former Patriots kicker made contact with the ball and watched it sail through the air, passing straight between the uprights.

What made the kick even more impressive was the wind noise garbling the audio in the clip. Generally, Jungfraujoch sees wind blowing at 16 miles per hour, with occasional gusts up to 25 miles per hour, which can make aiming and kicking a ball through the uprights above the crossbar extremely difficult.

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However, the feat looked effortless while being executed by Vinatieri, who was used to playing in the Patriots’ open-air Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, braving heavy snow and wind in the winters.

The Guinness World Records event will serve as the opening act for New England’s November 15 game against Detroit in Munich, Germany. The festivities will take place in a snowy high-alpine setting overlooking the Jungfrau-Aletsch UNESCO World Heritage Site. From there, the event will launch weeks of Patriots engagement across the region as anticipation builds toward the matchup at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

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Now, speaking to media sources covering the achievement, which was evaluated on-site by a Guinness World Records arbiter, the Four-time Super Bowl winner mentioned his experience playing during New England winters and spoke about why this kick in the Swiss Alps still felt completely different.

“Snow is simply part of my time with the Patriots,” Vinatieri said. “But kicking a field goal at 3,454 meters is something completely different from anything I’ve ever done. You feel the altitude with every breath you take. Your heart rate is different.

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“Your rhythm is different. And no one can really tell you beforehand how it will affect the kick, because no one has done this before. The fact that we were able to set the record under these conditions makes me very proud.”

Interesting Fact: Vinatieri retired in 2021 as the league’s all-time leader with 599 field goals.

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Adam Vinatieri’s record not only kick-started the countdown for the New England Patriots’ November 15 game in Munich, but also acted as a nod to the legendary kicker, who called it a career in 2021 after spending 24 seasons in the league. He spent the first decade of his NFL career with the Patriots.

The Patriots’ relationship with field goals amid heavy snow started decades ago

Rather than simply being a unique feat, the Jungfraujoch field goal acted as a reminder to Patriots fans about what Adam Vinatieri had accomplished during his time with the team.

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Back in 2002, Vinatieri made not one but two iconic field goals in the middle of a blizzard during the AFC Divisional Round against the Oakland Raiders. The kicker first scored a 45-yard field goal to tie the score, before making the 23-yard winning kick during overtime.

In fact, then-Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called the 45-yarder “the greatest kick” he had seen.

“I would say it was by far the greatest kick I have ever seen,” said Belichick to Indianapolis media after that game. “The conditions were very difficult. There were probably three to four inches of snow on the ground.

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“It was a soft snow that kind of didn’t go away. I mean, there was no way to get around it. The magnitude of the kick was significant. It’s got to be the greatest kick of all time, certainly that I’ve seen.”

Vinatieri wasn’t the only Patriots player with a historic “snow kick” moment, however. Looking even farther back, Patriots fans would recall the iconic “Snow Plow Game” of December 1982, when former head coach Ron Meyer ordered a section of the icy turf cleared.

Doing so allowed kicker John Smith to score the 33-yard field goal that defined their 3-0 win against the Miami Dolphins at the now-demolished Schaefer Stadium.