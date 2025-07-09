Patriots News: Drake Maye Gets Surprise Help From Stefon Diggs After Leading Offseason Training

The Patriots are not playing around this time. They felt the need to bring in key offensive pieces around their quarterback, Drake Maye, and they did, working quietly this offseason. One of the most crucial additions this year was perhaps bringing in wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a three-year contract. But for the Patriots, it wasn’t entirely without risk, considering the veteran’s major injury that kept him from playing a good part of the 2024 season. Despite that, the team has faith in him. And if any doubts are still swirling in your mind, Diggs is here to quash them all.

The Patriots’ #8 and his interesting chemistry with the team, especially Maye, have intrigued the fans. In conversation with reporters at minicamp, he was full of admiration for the young QB. “I can’t say too much because I haven’t been out there much. But as far as personality-wise, he’s a dawg. You can tell he’s a dawg from the get-go,” the 31-year-old said of his new teammate. Stefon Diggs is not only elevating his game but has also been closely following what his teammates are doing.

In a recent clip, Diggs talked about his strategy for the upcoming season during his flight. He’s studying hard to learn the route concepts so that he can be smarter and faster on the field. “I don’t need to know exactly just what I got, I need to know what somebody [else] got… How I would get open or how I would get somebody else open,” he said.

And this will be a big help to QB Maye. Back in 2024, Diggs had 496 yards and 3 TDs. He has a record of 1,000+ yards for six straight seasons. While he tore his Achilles in the middle of last season, he is undoubtedly back with more power and rigor. Well, his efforts begin with bonding with his teammates and exploring the team’s needs.

He further explained how Diggs’ leadership role has positively influenced the rest of the roster too. Diggs’ presence has been highly important for the QB, who is all set to step into the second year of his career with the team. The Patriots struggled a lot on offense last season. They are clearly up for a change. As mentioned, the team enhanced their offensive line this offseason, and it’s evident!

Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs steal the spotlight at the practice session

Not just Stefon Diggs and Maye, but the entire team is fired up for the upcoming season. Kyle Williams, Ja’Lynn Polk, Josh Dobbs, Rhamondre Stevenson, Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Hunter Henry, and many more were in attendance at the training camp held at Gillette Stadium.

With all the players coming together for the practice session and working out early before July 22, it shows the team’s dedication, which will only benefit them later in the season. Diggs is still recovering from his injury but is expected to be fully fit before the season begins. However, he was present for the workout and showed some great connections with the quarterback on the field.

Meanwhile, the new players who joined the team through free agency or the draft are using this time to build chemistry with their teammates. After the practice, the players gathered to pose for a group photo. As expected, one moment from the session went viral among fans online.

This highlighted moment was when Maye dropped a perfect pass into Diggs’s hands in the corner of the end zone. This tells much about their bond and the partnership the team has. As it stands, the Patriots clearly aren’t taking this season lightly!