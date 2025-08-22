Patriots News: Mike Vrabel Admits Tough Roster Call Looming After Humiliating Giants Loss

Before September arrived, the Patriots closed their preseason with a crushing loss to the Giants, a 10-42 blowout. The scoreboard told a grim story as they registered their first loss in the 2025 preseason. Amid the wreckage, Mike Vrabel found a brief moment of warmth as he embraced Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, his former Titans assistant, in a bear hug. It was one of the rare times Vrabel smiled on a night when his team faltered badly under New York’s dominance. Beneath the smile is a not-so-hidden message to be decoded by players.

The league is heading into a critical week with roster cuts looming as the deadline for the 53-man list falls on August 26. For players fighting for their spot, every preseason snap matters, and Mike Vrabel had a clear message after the loss. Boston sports journalist Mike Giraldi reported on X that Vrabel said, “We going to continually try to strengthen the roster any way can.” Urgency now grips Foxborough.

Before the finale against the Giants, Mike Vrabel was asked on 98.5 The Sports Hub about how many roster spots remained open. His answer suggested far more turnover than expected. “No, I would say there’s a lot more than that. This is our first year,” Vrabel said. “We’ve got to get it right. We’re going to have to get the right people in the building and on this football team. Whether that’s after their performance tonight or that’s next week, however that works, we have an obligation to the football team to get the right people. So, there’s a lot more than that that’s available, and a lot of things will change between now and the regular season.” That final note from Vrabel pointed toward the possibility of outside additions before the season opener on September 7 against the Raiders.

The Patriots could look to the trade market or the waiver wire, leaving plenty of speculation about the front office’s next move. On the field, a few Patriots showed progress in the blowout. Undrafted rookie Jeremiah Webb flashed some positives, but mistakes piled up elsewhere. Second-year receiver Javon Baker dropped two critical third-down passes and left the night without a catch.

Drake Maye did not suit up, and neither did Joshua Dobbs. Instead, New York’s quarterback trio of Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito dismantled the defense with five touchdown passes. The Giants piled up 431 yards compared to the Patriots’ 191, a lopsided margin that highlighted just how much work remains before Week 1.

Mike Vrabel is heading towards the drawing board after dissecting the tapes from a disastrous loss. A lot can change on the roster between now and the season.

How will Mike Vrabel’s roster look after the preseason?

The Patriots limited reps for potential starters in their preseason finale, leaving much of the spotlight on the kicking battle. Rookie Andy Borregales, a sixth-rounder from Miami, missed a 49-yard attempt in the first half. Vrabel passed on a fourth-and-1 to test his kicker after a previous 57-yard miss. Borregales later connected on a 30-yard field goal and a PAT, while Parker Romo did not take the field. Their competition has been neck-and-neck throughout camp.

Off the field, roster movement is picking up steam. Reports had surfaced that New England is shopping safety Kyle Dugger and linebacker Anfernee Jennings. NFL insider Zach Gatsby posted, “The #Patriots remain interested in trading for an EDGE rusher as the 53-man cutdown nears. They’re also actively shopping S Kyle Dugger and LB Anfernee Jennings, with DE Keion White’s name being thrown around in trade talks.” Vrabel pushed back on speculation with diplomacy during his 98.5 interview with Scott Zolak, as noted by MassLive’s Mark Daniels. “I don’t know, you reported a lot of things that may not have been true,” Vrabel said. “So I wouldn’t put a lot of stock in the reports that go around. You know that better than anybody.” Vrabel seems to have reached his wits’ end as the media gets its hands on in-house discussions.

The edge group already has proven names like Harold Landry III, Keion White, K’Lavon Chaisson, and Jennings. Questions remain on the offensive side, too. Wide receiver and tight end spots are still fluid, and final decisions may hinge on this week’s tape.