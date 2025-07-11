Patriots News: Mike Vrabel Receives Unfortunate $68M Update After Ex-Player Threatens HC

The Patriots nosedived to their lowest point when they recorded back-to-back four-win seasons. And it didn’t take long for the front office to replace their head coach, Jerod Mayo, with Mike Vrabel. With the problematic offense being an issue across the last two seasons, the new HC understands the need for a revamped roster, which could help boost their chances. But it all surrounds the Pats’ rising star, Drake Maye. The team has focused on bringing the right weapons around the former No. 3 overall pick to strengthen its offensive line.

One such addition is Stefon Diggs, who is quite enthusiastic about helping his new team. He’s developing a great bond with the quarterback, too. Maye, in his first season, amassed 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns, completing 66.6% of his passes. But more importantly, he passed the eye test. And when paired with the key pieces around him, the team might be able to see a new light. Hence, the Pats’ efforts to hunt the right weapons continue.

The latest on their radar is a $68 million star. The team might have been eyeing Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin. This would be big for New England. However, journalist and YouTuber Andrew Callahan tempered expectations, explaining that while it’s an exciting move, it’s also unlikely to happen. And the reason is the same as why the Patriots are eyeing the Commanders’ # 17. He’s just that vital.

“I just don’t think it’s going to happen. Washington made the NFC championship game last year partly thanks to McLaurin. When you’re on the precipice like that, you don’t let those players get away even if they want more money than you think they deserved,” he said.

via Imago Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-JANUARY 18: Wide receiver Terry McLaurin 17 of the Washington Commanders runs in a touchdown during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Divisional Round game between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx

In 2024, the Commanders’ longest-tenured player racked up 82 catches, 1,096 yards, and a career-high 13 touchdowns! His five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons are one of the highlights of his career. He is a crucial piece in the Commanders’ roster. Beyond his on-field contributions, #17 is an important leader for the roster, often mentoring young receivers like Dyami Brown.

For New England’s WR room, he would be a significant upgrade after Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker’s underwhelming combined 13 catches. The WR group’s performance last season was generally considered the worst in the league. With young WRs on the roster, McLaurin could rise as a mentor while boosting their competitiveness alongside Diggs.

This comes amidst the player’s efforts to earn a deal matching the NFL’s elite receivers from the Commanders. The 76th overall pick from 2019 is currently in the final year of his three-year, $69.6 million contract extension deal, which averaged $23.2 million annually. As he looks to sign a new extension deal with the franchise, the Commanders have yet to make a decision. And thus, McLaurin sat out minicamp!

Even with that, the hope for acquiring McLaurin is dwindling for the Patriots. As if that weren’t already enough, Vrabel has another challenge quietly waiting for him.

Mike Vrabel should gear up for the challenge

Before the Patriots, Vrabel had an impressive coaching stint with the Tennessee Titans. However, certain instances during the Titans’ run might have brewed up drama that could come back to haunt him this season.

The Titans, now under the guidance of former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, have seen massive changes. While it may not have translated to success just yet, the hopes are high as he steps into his second tenure with the team. One of the changes is Titans player Thomas Odukoya, who has witnessed both Callahan’s and Vrabel’s runs with the team.

He joined the Titans through the International Player Pathway in 2022. While he has massive respect for Vrabel, Thomas has only one complaint, which is that during the former coach’s stint, he didn’t get to play. “When Mike Vrabel was here, I spent two years on the practice squad and never played for him. Not that I’m bitter about that, but in my opinion, I deserved an opportunity,” he said. That has changed now, but he wants to prove it to his former coach.

He explained, “I have always found Mike Vrabel to be an amazing coach, and I think he’s a good fit for the New England organization. But, of course, I want to win against them and have the last laugh. You never want an old coach to come back and beat you on your own turf.”

He is both excited and fired up to face his former coach’s team and to defeat them. The Titans and the Patriots will face each other in Week 7, and it remains to be seen whether Thomas can keep his word or Vrabel will get the last laugh.