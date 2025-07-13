Patriots News: Mike Vrabel’s Fragile O-Line Under Scrutiny as Drake Maye’s Leap Draws Josh Allen Comparisons

The Patriots haven’t had this kind of hope in a while. They’ve got a new head coach with a Super Bowl pedigree, a young QB who can throw on the move, and a defence that’s still top-10 caliber. On paper, it kind of feels like New England might be cooking something again. But games are decided in the trenches. And that O-line? Still a big question mark.

Right now, that offensive line in Foxborough is looking less like a solid wall and more like a polite suggestion. It’s not time to hit the panic button just yet. But if you’re expecting a breakout season from Drake Maye? It might be worth paying attention to what’s (not) happening up front.

And Andrew Callahan gave us an insight into just how things are looking up front. “I truly believe it will be second (in the AFC East). Mike is a legitimate good coach, and Drake Maye will be a franchise QB. But the PFF just listed the Patriots’ offensive line as bottom‑5. If you were to make a case against the Patriots, you start with the OL. This is an offence built to play from ahead, to run the ball. If you fall behind… what’s plan B?”

That is pretty much all that’s wrong for the Patriots ahead of the 2025 season. Because this offense? It’s built on timing. whether it’s setting up the run, giving the QB room to throw, or just managing the clock. But with PFF slapping them with a 48.5 offensive line grade in 2024, that timing feels less like strategy and more like a countdown.

Let’s look back at 2024. Last year, the Patriots gave up pressure on almost 40% of dropbacks. That’s 31st in the league. Almost dead last. Add in the fact that they were near the bottom in sack rate, too. Now also add in an average of just 2.91 seconds before the quarterback had to throw, and yeah… that’s a brutal mismatch. Way too much heat, not nearly enough help.

Mike Vrabel’s whole system is built on staying ahead; it’s about controlling tempo and dictating pace. But if the O-line keeps getting bullied and the defence can’t flip the field, it’s gonna be tough for any quarterback. Even if it’s Drake Maye. all behind early, and teams just double Stefon Diggs, daring someone else to beat them. That’s when the cracks start to show.

Year 2 expectations for Drake Maye draw Josh Allen parallels

The Patriots might have some big red flags up front, but the one thing that seems to be heading the right way? Drake Maye. The second-year QB is carrying a lot on his shoulders this season. So much so that Andrew Callahan ended up drawing early comparisons to Josh Allen’s growth curve.

“Everything around Drake May is better. He’s natural, he is a hard worker, and he is smart. If we are going to compare Maye a year ago to Josh Allen when he came in as a prospect, I think it’s a fair comparison. Josh Allen, as a rookie, was throwing darts into the third row of Gillette Stadium. He had to rein in the turnovers and boost his accuracy. Year two? He reigned in the turnovers. And I think Maye will be able to rein in the turnovers this season. And just like Josh Allen did in his year two, finishing with 20 touchdowns, 9 picks, 3100 yards, and a 51% completion rate, that’s fair,” he said.

These are some big expectations from Maye. Don’t get it twisted, he has all the ability in the world to replicate what Josh Allen did in his second season, but so much pressure this early on? Let him do his own thing. We saw glimpses of what he’s capable of producing last season.

In 2024, Drake Maye got his feet wet with 13 games (11 starts), tossing for 2,658 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 picks. Sure, the 58.9% completion rate wasn’t ideal, but there were some real flashes. Especially in the deep passing game. The arm talent? No question. Now it’s all about putting it together week after week. That’s what this season will be all about. Callahan set his expectations for Maye clearly. “I expect 22-24 touchdowns, 10-12 picks, 4-5 rushing touchdowns, and a completion percentage north of 63%,” he said.

Drake Maye’s growth won’t happen in a bubble. It is all contingent upon how much separation Stefon Diggs, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Hunter Henry can create, and more importantly, whether the offensive line can actually give him time to breathe. No clean pocket? No clean progress. Just as fast as things started clicking, they could fall apart.

If the Patriots can keep Maye on his feet and tap into that dual-threat potential (remember, he racked up 298 rushing yards and 3 scores last year)? Then those Josh Allen comparisons might not just be noise. They could be exactly what New England’s been hoping for.