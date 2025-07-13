Patriots News: More Pressure on Mike Vrabel’s Roster After Drake Maye Gets Troubling Update

“They couldn’t rush a damn anything last season.” It was an apt breakdown of the Patriots‘ defence in 2024. The pass rush? Missing. The pressure? Nonexistent. Somewhere, Tom Brady probably watched that film and audibly sighed into his avocado toast. And now with Mike Vrabel in town? A shift might be taking place.

But the funny thing? It’s not just about the pass rush finally showing signs of life. There’s one guy who is basically being handed the keys to the rebuild… while on the other side of the ball? There’s a brutal reality of the Patriots’ offence that has come to the surface, which would send shivers down Drake Maye‘s legs.

In a recent episode of the NESN podcast, George Balekji and Travis Thomas didn’t hold back while talking up Christian Gonzalez, calling him the “lynchpin” of the Patriots’ secondary and a future star at corner. “Fly paper corner,” they called him. And if you watched Gonzalez before his injury last season, you know exactly what he means. Inside the slot or outside, the guy can do everything. In just four starts before that torn labrum cut his rookie year short, he still managed 34 tackles, an interception, and six pass breakups. If he stays healthy this season? Imagine the numbers.

Now healthy, he returns with Carlton Davis lining up on the other side. “You have a corner number two on the other side who can help enhance your game if your game and who’s a ball hawk,” George added. With Davis taking on tough coverage assignments and bringing that veteran magic, Gonzalez finally gets the space to play freer, press more aggressively, and lean into those natural instincts.

But for Gonzalez to shine? The pass rushers have to pull their weight. And last season? They clearly didn’t. They finished 31st in total sacks with just 29, and it showed. Sure, Christian Barmore balled out with a career-high 8.5 sacks, and Deatrich Wise Jr. did what he could with 4.5, but after that? Nothing. Like George said, “The pass rush needs to be better. If this pass rush can get it home, which they could not do, they couldn’t rush a damn anything last season.” If the Patriots want their secondary to have any chance, the pass rushers need to wake up. And fast.

But this season? They’ve injected some firepower. All starting with Mike Vrabel. They went all-in on beefing up the trenches, handing Milton Williams a massive 4-year, $104 million deal after his breakout season in Philly. Then they brought in Harold Landry III to complement him. Once you get past those big names, the depth chart still feels a little thin. Keion White and Jeremiah Pharms Jr. are pencilled in inside, while fourth-round rookie Joshua Farmer is expected to rotate in. All in all, it’s all still a big ‘if.’

And no, that is not where the problems end. If you think the pass rushing is the Patriots’ only vulnerability? You couldn’t be more wrong.

Can Drake Maye survive behind this line?

It wasn’t just the defence flirting with disaster last season. Not at all. The offensive line might’ve been an even bigger mess. PFF ranked the Patriots’ O-line 29th heading into 2025, and even with some new faces brought in, it’s still seen as one of the worst groups in the league.

And the bearer of this news? Drake Maye. Despite that O-line mess, he managed to throw for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 picks. In his rookie season. And somehow made the Pro Bowl? Insane. Just imagine what he could do with real protection. The man is already drawing Josh Allen comparisons, and when you look at him ball out amidst this mess? It makes some sense.

New England clearly saw that writing on the wall and tried to fix things by drafting LSU tackle Will Campbell with the No. 4 overall pick. He’s expected to step in right away and lock down the blindside, which should help. A little. But is it enough? Probably not. Most rookie tackles don’t turn into All-Pros overnight, especially when it comes to run blocking. PFF didn’t hold back, still calling the Patriots’ line “one of the worst units in the NFL.” So yeah, there’s work to do.

Other moves? Right tackle Morgan Moses, who turned 34 in March. Oh, and he missed time due to injury last season. You’d think they’d offer someone like him a one-year deal. But no. He joined on a three-year deal after ranking just 52nd among offensive tackles in PFF overall grade in 2024. The final signing? Garrett Bradbury. 35th among 39 qualifying centres last season. Great moves, right?

It’s simple math. When the O-line struggles, Drake Maye pays the price. Less time in the pocket means more rushed throws and more chances for turnovers. Drake Maye showed so much potential as a rookie, but without better protection? You’re just stalling his development. The Patriots simply cannot afford that.