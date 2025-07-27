Patriots News: Troubling OL Update Could Derail Drake Maye’s Season at Training Camp

The New England Patriots entered the 2025 offseason with the intention of hitting the reset button. After back-to-back 4-13 seasons, the franchise needed a full-scale rebuild. They hired Mike Vrabel as the new head coach, bringing Josh McDaniels back as offensive coordinator, and using their hefty cap space and draft capital to update the roster. At the center of this transformation stood second-year quarterback Drake Maye, expected to lead New England out of its prolonged slump.

Maye’s rookie season showed promise. He passed for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Those were solid numbers considering the weak supporting cast and bottom-tier offensive line he had. With a revamped staff and new players around him, 2025 was supposed to be his breakout year. But here’s the big question: Can any of that happen if the OL can’t assist Drake Maye? Early updates from training camp suggest that the team’s OL is falling apart again. And this time, it could sabotage everything.

The first two days of training camp have exposed major flaws in the Patriots’ offensive line. Defensive linemen dominated individual drills, making it clear the front five aren’t in sync. On Day 1, local reports labeled the O-line a clear “stock down.” Day 2 reinforced those concerns. The pass protection was shaky, and run blocking was inconsistent. This mirrors last season. Remember how New England’s offensive line ranked among the worst in the league?

NESN’s Travis Thomas and George Balekji raised the alarm during their recent segment of Boston Has Entered The Chat. Thomas, frustrated by the inconsistency, said, “I mean, what is this? KFC? Is this a chicken box? What’s next? Original or crispy? Can we just get some consistency? I know it takes time, but I’m hoping that by the end of camp… can we have a solidified offensive line?” Balekji added, “If they don’t have that sorted out, Drake Maye’s not going to make the jump that he should adhere to. Trayvon Henderson, your guy won’t make the explosive plays he’s expected to because he won’t have room to work with.” The Patriots certainly tried to do enough to fix the issue.

In this offseason, the team drafted LSU left tackle Will Campbell and signed veteran right tackle Morgan Moses. But they also lost longtime center David Andrews and replaced him with Garrett Bradbury. Rookie Jared Wilson is pushing Bradbury hard and could force more changes. If Wilson wins the center job, Bradbury or left guard Cole Strange could be the odd man out. Can the Patriots afford to head into the season with more position battles than answers? Probably not.

Mike Vrabel said in the spring, “I don’t know if we get a full evaluation without shoulder pads on as an offensive lineman.” So, the real evaluations won’t begin until padded practices start. But early updates aren’t promising. The OL looks unsettled and underwhelming. Those are two things a young QB like Drake Maye can’t afford. His progress could stall before it even begins. If the Patriots don’t lock in their starting five by the end of camp, they risk dragging the entire offense down with them.

Can Drake Maye keep the Patriots on track to win this season?

Despite the OL concerns, Drake Maye still has a chance to make a big leap this year. He just needs to know who will be standing with him at the line of scrimmage when the season begins. Offensive line coaches often say they want their “best five” on the field. So, can the Patriots’ coaching staff finally commit to an OL that works before the end of camp?

One of the main areas for Maye’s growth this season should be his run game. Therefore, the Patriots added WR Stefon Diggs, rookie RB Trayvon Henderson, and wideout Kyle Williams in the offseason. They will join returning contributors like Rhamondre Stevenson, Kendrick Bourne, and Hunter Henry. Maye spent the offseason building chemistry with them. But now, with two veteran receivers already sidelined before practices even kicked off, Maye’s timing and rhythm are in danger of being disrupted again.

Balekji explained it best: “If Rhamondre does well, Trayvon Henderson is doing well. If they’re both doing well, Drake Maye is getting set up with the play action. And that all matters in how you build out this offense.” Thomas then put forth his expectations from the team’s OL as he said, “We’re looking for competency, right? Competent offensive line play because you can’t ask Drake Maye to take a leap if he’s running for his life again.” Maye doesn’t need a Pro Bowl O-line. Just a competent one that can give him 2.5 seconds to make reads, which in turn will support the running game and play-action. Without Consistency at the OL, Maye will face constant pressure. Critics will label him a bust. The running backs will be bottled up. And Josh McDaniels’ offense will sputter.

Moreover, the Patriots have placed their future in Drake Maye’s hands. He has the arm, the work ethic, and the talent to lead. But no quarterback thrives in chaos. And right now, the Patriots are teetering on the edge. Still, all hope isn’t lost. The talent is there. If the Patriots can settle the line, keep Maye upright, and let the run game flow, this year could mark a turning point for both Maye and the franchise.