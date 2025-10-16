brand-logo
Patriots QB Drake Maye Gets Bad News About Mike Vrabel’s Plans Before Trade Deadline

ByPritha Debroy

Oct 15, 2025 | 8:04 PM EDT

Home/NFL

Patriots QB Drake Maye Gets Bad News About Mike Vrabel’s Plans Before Trade Deadline

ByPritha Debroy

Oct 15, 2025 | 8:04 PM EDT

The New England Patriots’ decision to acquire Stefon Diggs in the offseason has worked well. However, their wide receivers’ room needs more fuel and was expected to be upgraded to give as much help as possible for quarterback Drake Maye. However, the team seems to have a different plan.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero believes the Patriots might target a running back or edge rusher instead of a wide receiver, as reported on X by Gatsby. Maye posted the highest passing numbers in Week 6, and adding more wideouts could further elevate his performance.

Several names are swirling ahead of the trade deadline. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is one. With New Orleans struggling to find its footing, Olave, who has logged 39 catches for 342 yards and a touchdown this season, could boost the WR room for the Patriots.

It will also offer the Saints a chance to reset and stock up for the future by receiving a top draft pick. “If the Saints are willing to part with top-tier players for the sake of a rebuild,” Kristopher Knox said, “moving Chris Olave would be logical. He is arguably the biggest trade asset on the roster.” Now, Olave isn’t the only one.

With the recent controversy around the Philadelphia Eagles, wide receiver A.J. Brown is also in the conversation. After all, head coach Mike Vrabel has been impressed with the WR during their time with the Tennessee Titans. Although it’s unlikely for the Eagles to trade Brown, this addition can be a huge factor in elevating the Patriots.

Now, back to the WRs’ room. Apart from Diggs, who had 32 catches in 35 targets for a team-high 387 yards, the team has wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. The LSU product had two touchdown grabs. The rest of the room might not have been up to par.

But it seems the team is focused on the RBs room, which is also struggling with injuries and talent depletion.

The Patriots acquired Jashaun Corbin

The Patriots’ RB room took a hit as veteran running back Antonio Gibson went down with a season-ending injury. He suffered a torn ACL during the team’s 23-20 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. He recorded six carries for 21 yards before his exit due to the injury. The team has running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.

But, both players rank near the bottom among qualified running backs, with 55th and 54th out of 55, respectively.

The team soon added running back Jashaun Corbin to the practice squad. He has played before with the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers. He finished with one rushing attempt for one yard and three receptions for 12 yards during his stint with the Giants in the 2024 season.

To make space for the player, the team released offensive lineman Royce Newman from the scout team.

According to reports, the Patriots plan to make more roster moves following their strong 4-2 start to the season. New York JetsBreece Hall, Saints’ Alvin Kamara, and Cleveland Browns‘ Jerome Ford are among the potential running back targets they might hope for.

However, there’s still a big “if” factor here.

