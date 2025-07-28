Patriots Report: Mike Vrabel Forced into $69M Decision After WR Shines with Drake Maye

The Patriots have been pulling out all the stops to elevate their roster this season, right from the coaching staff to the player personnel. That’s some effort going behind the scenes to rebuild the team back to relevance after consecutive 4-13 seasons. Safe to say that their quarterback, Drake Maye, can let out a sigh of relief? Maybe, as Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network shared that the QB is also making impressive strides in his game, as he has “increased [his] processing speed.” While that’s that, another chapter from the book of rebuild is WR Stefon Diggs.

Back in May, the Patriots finally landed the former Houston Texans wideout Diggs in a deal worth $69 million, which includes $26 million guaranteed, according to ESPN. The signing came on the heels of Diggs making a free agent visit to Foxborough to meet with the Patriots. However, the journey leading up to Diggs was not an easy one, as evidenced by Mina Kimes on her podcast, “It’s a shot they had to take. This was a shot, right? They tried to get Chris Godwin. That didn’t happen. People talked here about trading for Tee Higgins. The Bengals were not going to let that happen. They needed a number one receiver. They had to take a shot at one.“

This offseason, they made a significant run at Chris Godwin in free agency, which reflected their desire for a No. 1 wide receiver to pair with their second-year quarterback, Drake Maye. However, Godwin ended up re-signing with Tampa Bay. Then there were the rumors regarding acquiring Tee Higgins. But the Cincinnati Bengals used the franchise tag on him, successfully outing him from free agency and making a trade less likely. Further, the Bengals were focused on signing him to a long-term deal.

She further added, “It was kind of being slept on how good he was primarily in the slot for Houston, which I don’t think is a role he’s going to play in New England, so there’s projection there… Obviously, he’s played outside throughout most of his career, but if you’re going to look to last year, Stefon Diggs, um, those first seven or eight games before he got injured, in which, by the way, I think he either led or was second in the NFL in first downs at that point. Incredibly reliable, working the slot super, um, you know, as ever, polished route runner, good hands, paired so well with Nico Collins. There’s no Nico Collins on the Patriots. They’re going to need him to play outside, I think, mostly as like a Z role.”

Let’s circle back a little. The 31-year-old had his ACL torn in Week 8 in a game against the Colts, which cut his only season with the Texans short. The Houston-based franchise had acquired him in a trade with the Buffalo Bills in April last year. But as the injury struck, Diggs reworked his contract, which permitted him to enter the market of free agency during the offseason, where he eventually made his way to New England.

Given that the ACL tear cut this season short, he could only put up a stat line of 496 yards with 47 receptions with the Texans. But before that? He was dominant to a tee. He ranked seventh in the NFL in catches (47) and was second on the Texans in receiving yards (496). To top that, quarterback C. J. Stroud had a passer rating of 104 and completed 73% of his passes when targeting Diggs.

Now that’s something from the Minnesota Vikings’ fifth-round pick, who has 857 receptions for 10,491 yards and 71 touchdowns (70 receiving) in 10 NFL seasons. As he enters the Patriots as the likely No. 1 receiver in a room consisting of Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Javon Baker, time will tell how he fares. But if the headlines coming out of the training camp are anything to go by, then it’s a green light all the way.

Though the veteran was just nine months removed from his injury, he was cleared to take an active part in the training camp. However, he ended up sitting out the final two team periods of the first day of practice. But that was not before he made his impact felt on the offense. And that connection with the young QB on the field? Almost instant.

He hauled in Maye’s first pass of the day on the slant route, and the result of it was loud cheers from the fans in the stands in Foxboro. Even the young QB couldn’t help but gush over the four-time Pro Bowler, after he connected on eight of his nine attempts, saying, “He made some plays out here today, it’s awesome getting to throw to a player like that. Even when you feel like he’s not open, he’s going to go make a play for you. Tight coverage, he’s a strong receiver who’s going to make plays.”

However, a reality that cannot be ignored is that he is not the only receiver turning heads in Foxborough. Another name is quickly making noise, and it’s not coming from the veteran ranks.

Patriots’ 24-year-old shines at Training Camp

Through the first few days of New England’s training camp, the 24-year-old WR has emerged as one of the most consistent and dynamic performers on the field. DeMario Douglas looks even more comfortable in Josh McDaniels’s offensive system, thriving as a reliable weapon out of the slot and establishing early chemistry with rookie quarterback Maye.

Saturday’s practice may have been Douglas’ best showing of camp so far. During the 11-on-11 period, he hauled in a deep connection from Maye on a broken play. Maye rolled out to escape pressure and found Douglas streaking downfield after improvising a route. For a team looking to reboot its offense, these flashes of synergy are encouraging signs. Douglas exploited a gap in coverage, beating his defender across the field and staying under the safety to make a smart play.

Earlier this offseason, Douglas said he “loves” McDaniels’ offense after getting a first look at the playbook and film. And as training camp progresses, his growing confidence in the system is becoming even more evident.

With 1,182 yards and three touchdowns through his 31 NFL games, Douglas already has a solid foundation. The coaching staff clearly values his versatility, and 2025 could be his true breakout year. If the first week of camp is any indication, Douglas will have an exciting game in the Pats’ future.