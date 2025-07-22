Patriots Report: More Pressure for Stefon Diggs After Drake Maye’s WR Escapes PUP List

When Stefon Diggs went down in Week 9 last season, grabbing his knee after a routine cut, you could feel the air leave the stadium. Non-contact injuries are never a good sign, and this one turned out to be exactly what fans feared: a torn ACL. Just like that, his debut year with the Texans was over. The early signs? Fans expected him to be out for at least the best part of a year. The primary question: Was this the beginning of the end for one of the league’s most electric receivers?

Fast-forward to July, and Diggs isn’t just back—he’s out there slicing through drills and snagging passes like last season never happened. Just eight months post-surgery, he showed up to Patriots camp as a full participant. The narrative? Flipped. People aren’t asking if he’ll be ready anymore—they’re asking how big the numbers will be. But is that fair?

Stefon Diggs’ comeback was supposed to buy him some breathing room. Tearing an ACL in November? Most vets would be aiming for a midseason return at best—especially at his age, in a new system. But showing up just eight months later, running full speed at Patriots camp? That’s elite company. Think Adrian Peterson in 2012, Cooper Kupp in 2022. But the pressure? It has only grown.

In a recent episode of Locked On Patriots, the host echoed that rising pressure. “You don’t start training camp day one after a torn ACL about eight months ago unless you’ve put the work in… If he fails this season, it won’t be because of the ACL injury, but wear and tear,” he said. Yes…by showing up early, Diggs has removed the one fallback narrative most injured veterans rely on.

What exactly would failing be in this situation? Because the bar he set in 2024 was sky-high. In 2024, Diggs was quietly on pace for another 1,000-yard season (his 7th in a row) before that knee gave out. In just eight games with the Texans, he racked up 47 catches, 496 yards, and 3 touchdowns. Solid numbers, right in line with what the fans are expecting this season.

But this time? He’s not just being asked to put up numbers. He’s also being tasked with leading a Patriots wide receiver group that finished dead last in total yardage last year (1,723). No pressure, right? And then there’s the money. Diggs is heading into Year 1 of a reworked deal that pays him $22.5 million in 2025, with $15 million of that guaranteed.

That kind of check doesn’t scream “rotational vet” or “mentorship role.” It says WR1—no questions asked. The Patriots didn’t shell out that kind of cash to let him ease back into things. They brought him in to be the guy for QB Drake Maye. The primary weapon in the Arsenal. And if you ask us, even Maye was probably surprised to see him not put on the PUP list at the start of the season.

Escaping the PUP list wasn’t supposed to happen

When the Patriots traded for Stefon Diggs back in March, most people figured he’d be on cruise mode (no pun intended) until at least midseason. Coming off a torn ACL in November, the expectation was simple: stash him on the PUP list, let him recover, and maybe circle Week 5 or 6 as a realistic return. That’s the norm for ACL injuries, right? But Diggs? He blew past all that.

No PUP list. No limitations. Not for OTAs, not for minicamp, and not even when the pads came on in late July. He’s been a full-go since day one, cutting sharply and running routes with polish. And, by all accounts from reporters at camp, “looking like the old Stefon Diggs” again. Diggs didn’t just rehab; he attacked the comeback from the moment the injury happened.

And just like that, the narrative around the 2025 Patriots season shifts. If Diggs had landed on the PUP list? The team could’ve eased him in, bought some time, kept expectations in check. But nope. He’s out there with the starters, running full-speed routes with Drake Maye, and already looking like WR1 in an offense that desperately needs both leadership and a legit downfield threat. The message? He is already being handed the keys by Mike Vrabel.

According to Ian Rapoport, “No one inside the building expected Diggs to be 100% cleared this early. He’s shocked people with how far along he is.” So, yeah. That shock has a consequence: he’s not just back. He’s expected to be great. There’s something about a player earning top dollar having that dog in him, itching to get back out there and win. The Pats appear to have bagged a real one to fuel Drake Maye’s growth.