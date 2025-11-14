Patriots’ Robert Spillane Explains Why Team Rejected Mike Vrabel’s Request After Win vs Jets

The New England Patriots are on a roll. Under the new head coach, Mike Vrabel, Drake Maye and his players won their 8th consecutive game with a 27-14 victory against the New York Jets. The total record is 9-2 after 11 weeks. The Pats prepared for the game in a special style. Vrabel wanted them to practice them in the bubble. But LB Robert Spillane explained that they rejected it. Here’s why they did it.

“We want to use that (New England weather) as a winning edge for us,” the Pats defensive captain said.

However, the team has already moved on to its next target. They now have a good 10-day period until the Week 12 Sunday game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After a tough Week 10 game against the Buccaneers on Sunday, the players were tired. But they still won the Thursday Night Football game. Everyone thought that players would like to rest. But Robert Spillane explained players are pumped up to prepare, not rest.

“I’d be surprised if we don’t have 30, 40, 50 guys here over the weekend looking to get recovered, extra lifts in. Because we know the real season is ahead of us,” Spillane explained.

This has been their feature this year. Sophomore QB Drake Maye has led the players like a unit, and they have responded to his calls. It’s not that only he is ignoring the MVP chants in the stadium. Even his teammates aren’t paying any attention to such outward chatter. Well, that certainly is Mike Vrabel’s strategy.

He doesn’t want the players to get distracted. One season ago, things looked bad. But the turnaround has been pretty impressive.

Robert Spillane & Co. shine against the Jets

The Patriots also jumped to the Number 1 seed in the AFC and now have a 98% chance to make the playoffs, according to NFL.com. Drake Maye played calmly and confidently again. He completed 25 passes for 281 yards and one touchdown. He avoided mistakes, took only one sack, and finished with a 107.6 rating. Maye kept the offense moving with smart pocket movement and quick reads.

WR Stefon Diggs caught nine passes for 105 yards. Receiver Mack Hollins added 64 yards, and TE Hunter Henry gained 45 more. Maye now has 2,836 yards, 20 touchdowns, and only five interceptions this season, and he looks like a strong MVP contender. The Patriots still lean too heavily on Maye.

The run game struggled again and finished with only 65 yards on 27 carries. RB TreVeyon Henderson had 62 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns, but most of his runs were short gains. New England needs more balance, especially later in the season. A stronger run game would help take pressure off Maye in tougher matchups.

The defense stayed steady all game. It allowed only 14 points and kept the Jets’ passing attack to 116 yards. LB Elijah Ponder and DT Christian Barmore each had a sack. The defense produced 6 quarterback hits and broke up 5 passes. Robert Spillane led the Patriots with nine tackles (5 solo). The Jets never found rhythm outside of a few runs by Justin Fields.

The Pats have been one of the biggest surprises this year. They are a step above their doubters until now.