Patriots Rookie Rejected Drake Maye As Mike Vrabel Makes Serious Changes to OL

The Patriots know it, and so does Drake Maye. They’ve got to keep their quarterback upright. As per ESPN analytics, the Patriots ranked 31st in pass block win rate last season. So, the franchise has been busy building the pillars for its QB. This problem of protection might have troubled Maye in his past. Perhaps, during his UNC days as he tried to bring in one of the most efficient players to his roster. However, he failed to do so. Fast forward to now, he might find hope in New England with a difference-maker up front.

And the hope may be former Georgia star Jared Wilson. The rookie stood out during the 1-on-1 drills. He had a tough challenge facing two of the team’s best interior defensive linemen, Christian Barmore and Milton Williams. He stopped Barmore not once, but twice, and then shut down Williams on the next rep. The third-round pick is impressive and is all that the Pats are talking about.

However, he almost didn’t go to Georgia. To be precise, Maye tried his best to stop the star from going to Georgia. Wilson and Maye’s history goes all the way back to college. The Patriots’ 10 in his recent interview on ‘Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams’, shared the story.

“I tried to get him to North Carolina in high school. But he chose he chose Georgia. He’s from North Carolina. He’s from right up about an hour away from me back home and he chose Georgia, and they won a few national championships so I can’t blame him. But I tried to get him to come block for me in North Carolina. But I’m glad he’s on our team now,” Maye said.

He had tried to bring Wilson to the UNC. However, the rookie dashed the Quarterback’s hopes as he went onto play for Georgia. And Maye couldn’t even argue after all, Wilson had a great run with Georgia.

After playing 21 games as a backup, he got a chance to start for the team in 2024. Wilson played in 13 of the team’s 14 games that season and earned Coaches’ Second-Team All-SEC selection in his lone year as a starter. His performance stood out on film too. He posted a solid 79.4 offensive blocking grade and an impressive 84.9 in pass protection, ranking as the third-highest graded offensive player on the team as per PFF.

Now, with Wilson and LSU tackle Will Campbell, things might finally be turning around. Campbell has already promised to protect Drake when he said, “I’m gonna fight and die to protect (Maye) with everything I’ve got.” It’s finally coming full circle in New England.

New England Patriots find new hope

Mike Vrabel‘s Patriots spent their offseason fixing what was arguably their biggest problem in 2024, the offensive line. As said, protecting their quarterback became the top priority heading into his second NFL season. And after just over a week of training camp, the early signs suggest this new-look unit might actually be turning the corner.

Last year was brutal up front. Injuries forced the Patriots to roll out 11 different starting combinations along the offensive line. That constant shuffle wrecked any chance of stability, and the results showed. They finished near the bottom of the league in pass-win blocking (51%) and ranked 31st in run-block win rate. That made life difficult for Maye, who was constantly on the move and under pressure. But things have changed.

Much of that improvement starts with new talent such as Campbell. At 6’6″, 320 pounds, he’s being groomed as Maye’s long-term blindside protector. On the opposite end, the team added veteran Morgan Moses at right tackle. Michael Onwenu has locked down the right guard spot, while 2022 first-rounder Cole Strange, finally healthy after missing most of last season, is back in the mix at left guard. He’s competing with rookie Jared Wilson, who’s already pushing for playing time.

The one concern is at the center. Free-agent addition Garrett Bradbury was supposed to take over the role, but an injury earlier this week has kept him off the field. In the meantime, the Patriots are rotating options, including Strange and recently signed Alec Lindstrom, who last played in the UFL. It’s not ideal, but they’re managing to stay on track while they figure things out.

If this rebuilt line can stay healthy and keep progressing, the Patriots might finally give Maye a stable pocket, something he rarely had last season. There’s still a long road ahead.