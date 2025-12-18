Patriots Say Goodbye to Longtime Staff Member of 51 Years as Legend David Andrews Pays Tribute

While we see men trying to outplay each other in the NFL, and most employees are also men, the New England Patriots found a woman with unbelievable tenacity and grit. Nancy Meier, their employee for 51 years and now director of scouting administration, has come a long way from 1974. But 2026 will be an emotional year for those who know her.

She will retire after her contract ends in May next year. For owner Robert Kraft and other important people in the administration, it will be a tough transition as Meier has been a Pats loyalist since 1974, who has always tried to steer the organization in the right direction.

She never intended to make a career in sports and studied fashion design in college. But things changed when a Patriots employee and family friend, Judy Quimby, asked her to work as a typist for the scouting department. She made $3 per hour early in her career, but the money didn’t bother her. The Pats became her family.

Over the years, her role largely remained the same, but it got exciting as technology evolved from typewriters to computers. Also, the league’s outlook on women employees changed as more women entered all industries. She gradually climbed the leadership ranks, eventually becoming the director of scouting administration.

Her humbler nature and the attention details shows up in her relationship with players. Everyone, from the owner to other staff to players, always has something nice to say about her.

Nancy Meier receives tribute from David Andrews and others

Center David Andrews couldn’t stop himself from praising her after coming to know about her retirement.

“No one better in this business than Ms Nancy. Truly the all-time great patriot. She’s the first person who greets you your first time in the building. We couldn’t of done it without her,” he tweeted.

Similarly, the analyst, Super Bowl winner, and former Vice President of Player Personnel Scott Pioli also revealed an important conversation with Meier that changed his stance on leadership. Back in 2001, Pioli got anxious when he saw everyone was watching TV, even though they should have been working to make a backup plan after the Patriots’ season opener loss.

Before he could say something, Meier pulled him to the side and told him about the September 11 attacks. Pioli froze and thought afterwards that had she not explained the situation to him, he might not have displayed true leadership, as some matters carry equal or more importance in life. These stories feel a bit emotional as the time to pack up her bag comes near.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m ready and not ready all at the same time,” Meier said. “A lot of days, it hasn’t felt like work, and then some days it can feel a little overwhelming.”

She is so connected to the franchise that she still feels chills after thinking about her first days and the coming retirement. However, Meier also wants some time off to spend with her children and friends.