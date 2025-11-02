Patriots Say No to Drake Maye’s Needs as Mike Vrabel Plans to Fix Concerning Trend, Per Insider

The New England Patriots have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises this season. Not even the most optimistic Foxborough faithful expected them to leapfrog the Buffalo Bills and grab hold of first place in the AFC East midway through the season. Much of that success has come from rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who’s played with poise well beyond his experience level. But even with that momentum, the question remains: will New England actually give Maye the kind of offensive help that can sustain this rise?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a conversation between Phil Perry and insider James Palmer, Palmer talked about the importance of getting Drake Maye a new weapon at wide receiver.

“The best receivers in college football aren’t coming out in this draft,” he said. “Yeah, Jeremiah Smith, let’s go. But at the same time, if you can get say like a Chris Olave, who I don’t think’s fully available, and I think Rasheed Shahid is going to be on the move certainly and he’s got that speed, that downfield threat… but like I said earlier, are they building this thing the right way? And I mentioned the price tag for some of these receivers could be. Do you think Frael and Company want to give up a third next year?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I think they’re going to be reluctant to do that quite frankly. They understand this is going to eventually have to be done through the draft,” replied Perry. The Patriots’ reluctance to chase a receiver on the trade market isn’t surprising when you look at how this roster has taken shape.

Imago via: imago images

The Patriots have something they haven’t had in years, a stable quarterback in Drake Maye and an offense that finally looks coherent. Stefon Diggs has brought the veteran presence and route precision they’ve been missing, while Kayshon Boutte has exploded into form, offering the kind of vertical threat that opens up Maye’s arm talent. That could explain why reports from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini suggest New England is targeting a pass rusher instead of a wide receiver before the trade deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While there was early speculation about a potential pursuit of A.J. Brown, the Eagles aren’t entertaining offers, and the Patriots don’t appear eager to overpay for a short-term fix. Still, there’s a fine line between patience and passivity.

AD

The Patriots’ young quarterback has handled pressure remarkably well. Helping his team sit at 6-2, he’s thrown for over 2,000 yards with 15 touchdowns against just three interceptions. But the limitations of his supporting cast are evident against tougher defenses. New England has solid depth but lacks a true field-stretching receiver, the kind of player who can pull safeties out of position and create easier reads for a developing quarterback. That’s why the Patriots can’t afford to let a promising rookie campaign plateau because of a thin skill group. At the same time, their caution makes sense.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The wide receiver market is thin, and giving up a valuable third-round pick for a marginal upgrade could disrupt a rebuild that’s finally on track. The Patriots already drafted Kyle Williams this year with the hope that his speed and yards-after-catch ability could grow into something substantial. If the front office truly believes in building through the draft, and the upcoming classes offer stronger receiver talent, waiting might be the smarter play.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After years of scrambling through free-agent fixes, the franchise under Mike Vrabel is trying to avoid mortgaging its future. They’ve already shown that in their deadline moves, flipping Kyle Dugger and Keion White to retool depth without overcommitting capital.

But the receiver isn’t the only box the Patriots need to check before the trade deadline. If there’s one area screaming for an upgrade, it’s the edge.

The Patriots need a solid edge rusher

According to Phil Perry, “The Patriots are 28th in the NFL in pressure percentage. I think they could afford to get a little bit more out of that position. If they could get a starting caliber edge defender, that could take their defense up another notch and make them an even stronger contender for a real run in the postseason,” he said.

He’s right. The Pats have gotten respectable production from Harold Landry III and K’Lavon Chaisson, 5.5 and 4.5 sacks, respectively. And even Milton Williams has chipped in with 3.5. But this isn’t an elite unit. Opposing quarterbacks are enjoying an average of 2.4 seconds of pocket time, which is not great in today’s NFL.

And here’s where things could get interesting: Miami’s recent front office shuffle might open a door for New England. With the Dolphins reevaluating their roster, both Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips could be available.

Phillips has been a steady force, posting three sacks, seven QB hits, and 25 tackles through nine games. Chubb, meanwhile, comes with a surprisingly manageable $1.255 million base salary. If the Patriots do decide to go for him, they might not have to blow up their cap sheet. Something for Mike Vrabel to think about.