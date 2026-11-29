A.J. Brown’s first season with the New England Patriots is turning out to be quite the disaster. What was supposed to be a prove-it year for the veteran receiver looks like it will have to be shelved.

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The Patriots have moved Brown to the injured reserve list, multiple reports confirm. The WR was already having a tough run in 2026, having had to miss games previously. He had already been placed on IR earlier this year after getting injured in the season opener against Seattle.

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The latest designation follows Brown leaving the Detroit Lions game in Munich after injuring his hamstring in the third quarter. He was initially ruled questionable, but was ruled out later. Before leaving, he had been targeted six times and caught two passes for 27 yards.

This time, the injury might be serious. The Patriots had some more off time having a bye the previous week, but Brown has not been able to mitigate the issue.

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However, this does not look like a one-off injury for Brown. The WR has been suffering from a degenerative knee condition for quite some time now, and the Patriots knew about it. New England’s doctors had cleared the risk, after which the trade was finalized.

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Nashville radio host Jared Stillman claimed that the Tennessee Titans knew of Brown’s degenerative knee issue. It implied that Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who was formerly the Titans’ HC, was also aware of the fact. The Titans traded Brown away in 2022. However, Vrabel denied the allegation that the knee was the reason behind the move.

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“No, the owner didn’t want to pay A.J. Brown 25 million dollars,” Vrabel said on The Greg Hill Show this week. “That’s what it was.”

However, Brown’s knee remained a concern regardless.

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NFL insider Tom Pelissero said on The Bill Simmons Podcast this year, that the Los Angeles Rams were interested in the veteran WR, and they were going to play big for the trade. The Rams would send top WR Davante Adams and draft picks for Brown, but they backed out because of the knee.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was just as blunt earlier this month. Speaking on “Get Up,” he said the knee was the real problem no matter how the injury report read.

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“It flared up. …I know it says ankle and knee [on New England’s injury report], but it’s the knee,” Schefter said. “The knee held him out last week, and the knee is threatening to hold him out this week. It’s a knee that I think raises some concerns as to how long he’s going to keep playing here in New England, and producing at a high level.”

Not everyone sees it as one connected story, though. Head coach Mike Vrabel pushed back on that idea earlier this week.

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“I don’t think that these things are all related. I just think that it’s unfortunate,” Mike Vrabel. “… Sometimes you get tackled, and you get high ankle sprains, and sometimes guys pull you down, or sometimes you get hit, guys get hurt. That’s unfortunate, and we have to have the [backups] ready and then get the guys back when they are.”

Brown came back from his first stint on IR this season to play the Week 6 New York Jets game. He also played the Chicago game next. But he missed the Miami and Green Bay games afterward due to a knee flare-up, per ESPN. He returned in the Detroit game, only to get hurt again.

What A.J. Brown’s absence means for New England

Don’t expect him back anytime soon. Brown will sit out against the Chargers, Bills, Vikings, and Chiefs, as being on IR means a mandated four-game absence. If his knee is good to go in that time, he could be expected to return in the Week 16 New York Jets game.

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The numbers so far are modest. In four games, Brown has 11 catches for 128 yards and no touchdowns, a long way from the four straight 1,000-yard seasons he put up with the Eagles before coming to New England. He has missed time previously in his career too, but it hasn’t been this bad ever. Brown will have played fewer than 10 games in the regular season this year, should he come back from IR.

New England has managed with DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism, and Mack Hollins when Brown missed time before going on IR a second time. Looks like they will be getting more snaps.

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Unfortunately for the Patriots, A.J. Brown’s absence is not the only problem. They are also without Drake Maye, who is dealing with a broken fibula. The team might have to rely on Tommy DeVito for the rest of the season.