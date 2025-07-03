Patriots Players Flood Drake Maye’s Comment Section After QB’s 2-Word Offseason Update

Drake Maye is leaving his impression on the team! Patriots’ former No. 3 overall pick, Maye, who is entering his second season with the Patriots, is all set to play as their starting QB for the 2025 season. Impressively, prior to the Patriots’ training camp, Maye, 22, impressed offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with his unbelievable leadership skills. “He’s doing really well. He’s very smart. Works really hard,” NFL OC McDaniels admired him during the discussion with ESPN. Besides gaining admiration from Patriots coaches, Maye’s offensive leadership skills also captivated Patriots starting RB Rhamondre Stevenson. “He’s a leader. He has that kind of ‘oomph’ to him,” Stevenson declared. Probably, the praises boosted his confidence, as he took some time to share his excitement for the upcoming season with his fans. And it garnered his teammates and fans’ attention alike.

Before obtaining numerous upgrades at various spots on both sides of the ball, the Patriots had one of the most impoverished rosters in the league. This year, Foxborough is displaying a different type of excitement. And Maye’s latest social media message on Wednesday makes it clear that he feels it. Maye, the newlywed QB during the offseason break, dropped the relaxing carousel ahead of the camp.

“Immaculate Vibes,” NFL QB captioned in his post caption. His post includes wonderful pictures, featuring his on- and off-field updates. In one of the post pictures, he looked vibrant while he was practicing on the field. While another post picture was from his wedding, featuring him as the groom with his new bride, Ann Michael Hudson. The couple exchanged their wedding vows a few days back on June 21. This post also offered the wonderful glimpses of his off-field life with his new wife and friends. He also delighted the fans with his golfing and training session moments. This indeed reflects a confident and laid-back attitude, signaling that Maye is not only ready for the upcoming season but also in a positive mental state as he navigates the challenging landscape of the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drake Maye (@drake.maye) Expand Post

AD

Soon after Maye’s post hit the timeline, Patriots players poured into the comments like it was game day. No long essays—just raw, real reactions. Some joked, others hyped him up. That offseason bond? It’s clearly alive and kicking in Foxborough. O-lineman William Campbell kept it light with a dog face emoji. Tight end Hunter Henry added, “Let’s ride.” That kind of quick-fire encouragement says plenty about how the locker room feels heading into the season.

Even Pop Douglas jumped in, adding a heart and eagle emoji. And Christian Gonzalez? He went full nickname mode, dropping a loud “Dracooooo.” These are the signals that Maye’s teammates are riding with him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Patriots’ mantra to success in 2025

During his rookie season last year, Drake Maye did enough to catch attention as the Patriots’ future starting QB with his impressive performance. He snagged 15 TDs with 10 interceptions for 2,276 yards. And now, with the same approach, he wants to earn stripes this year as well. Even during an interview with Patriots.com, the NFL QB echoed his sentiments over the successful season. “Last year, being a rookie, trying to come in here and earn my stripes, earn my keep through hard work. This year, it’s the same approach,” he added.

Now, after an unsuccessful 2024 season, the Patriots made significant changes in their roster for the 2025 season. They upgraded their offensive line by selecting offensive tackle With Campbell as the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft and center Jared Wilson as a third-round pick. They are ready to move ahead. Additionally, they are also looking forward to throwing a big bombshell in the upcoming season by adding veteran center Garrett Bradbury and veteran tackle Morgan Moses. Besides this, they also selected rookie Kyle Williams, Mack Hollins, and four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs for the wide receiving position.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With the new additions to the team, Drake Maye wants to prove his athletic and leadership skills. “We have new guys in here, new staff. I have to keep getting to know everybody and show my work ethic. From there, try to take the next step in leadership and leading the offense,” Maye told Patriots.com.

New England has been the team with “Super Bowl” ambitions for almost 25 years. Under Bill Belichick, the will to win is still as strong as it has ever been. Now is the moment to start getting the dynasty vibes back in Foxborough with Mike Vrabel at the helm.