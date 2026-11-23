The New England Patriots‘ promising 2026 season has taken a difficult turn after Drake Maye got injured. This led to concerns about his availability for the remainder of the season. As the franchise’s young quarterback is going through a lengthy recovery, questions are piling up about whether he should return before the season ends. And Rob Gronkowski believes the quarterback should avoid risking his future for a late-season push.

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“Last, we have Drake Maye after that ankle injury. We need him resting as much as possible,” Gronkowski said on The Gronk & Jules Show. “We really do. All the Patriots fans want to see that ankle heal. We don’t need to hurry him back. All right. The season’s basically over.

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“I mean, yes, he can come back if somehow they miraculously get to the playoffs, but I don’t see that happening with the New England Patriots this year. So, please rest Drake Maye. We want you 100% for next year.”

Gronkowski’s message was clear. Maye’s long-term health should be prioritized right now, more than the Patriots’ immediate goals. New England can benefit from having its starting quarterback back under center, but the former tight end thinks there is little reason to gamble with his recovery because Maye is expected to lead for years to come.

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The injury happened on Nov. 15, when the Patriots faced the Lions in Munich in Week 10. The quarterback went down after being sacked by Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and was ruled out of the game. Medical tests confirmed a fractured right fibula, although ESPN’s Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter reported that the injury would not require surgery.

Maye is expected to miss at least six weeks. Even after the setback, head coach Mike Vrabel has not completely ruled out a return this season. Speaking to reporters on Nov. 23, Vrabel explained that the team wanted to give Maye every chance to get back on the field.

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“I think that those things are obviously fluid, but I want to try to give him every opportunity that we can to be back at some point in time. I don’t know when that will be. I’m not sure, but I also try to manage the roster and do what we need to do to try to win each week,” Vrabel said.

In the meantime, New England is already adjusting to life without Maye. Vrabel said Tommy DeVito will start, with rookie Behren Morton serving as his backup. DeVito came in for Maye against the Lions but could not get the offense moving, finishing 12 of 24 for 81 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

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The Lions defeated the Patriots by 35-10, which added another setback to their season.

The Patriots entered their bye week with a 5-5 record, sitting eighth in the AFC. Although they are still in the playoff race, losing Maye is a major challenge for their remaining games.

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With games against the Chargers, Bills, Vikings, Chiefs, Jets, Broncos, and Dolphins ahead, the Patriots need consistent performances to stay competitive.

However, according to Gronkowski, the bigger picture matters more than the playoff situation. Maye is the centerpiece of the Patriots’ future, and rushing him back from injury could create unnecessary problems. His message reflects what many Patriots fans would actually prefer.

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New England needs Maye for the long run and not just for the final weeks of 2026.