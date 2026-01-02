Popular Football Program Shows Interest in Playing Against Drake Maye’s Patriots Amid Criticism on NFL Schedule

Essentials Inside The Story A casual Drake Maye comment turned into an unexpected challenge that had everyone laughing, and talking

Critics keep poking holes in New England's dominance, but one stat sparked a response that shut things down fast

Beneath the jokes and noise, the Patriots' season tells a story that's harder to dismiss than anyone wants to admit

The New England Patriots are 13-3, but their critics have already started finding absurd reasons for their extraordinary campaign instead of pure talent. So when the quarterback, Drake Maye, casually mentioned Foxborough High School, things became a little comical, with an unexpected opponent challenging them.

“We’re actually looking for a week 1 game next season if you’re interested @Patriots @DrakeMaye2,” Foxboro Warriors Football posted on X.

The Foxboro Warriors are the football team of Foxborough High School in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and they play in the regional Hockomock League. They aren’t any less of a team than the NFL one. The Warriors have been a regular team in the Super Bowls in Division 5 and have won it five times in six appearances. This year, they lost 14-7 against the Shawsheen High School in the Super Bowl matchup held at Gillette Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would be interesting to see the fully grown-up, beastly lineup of Drake Maye & co. against a bunch of High school kids in the first week (if they agree). But it would be a great way to pull in community engagement. They have won the Hockomock League 16 times and play at the highest competitive level.

The challenge was still unexpected, and almost everyone cracked up while imagining the two teams standing across from each other. It started with just one casual mention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drake Maye replies to the Foxborough High School team

There’s a really interesting stat. The Pats have the lowest strength of schedule of all 32 teams. Earlier, the haters even tried to bring them down using this fact before Drake Maye thwarted their intentions with his straight response.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Yeah, we play the National Football League. Every team’s got great players that get paid a lot of money. So it’s not like we’re playing Foxboro High School down the road. We play well on our schedule, and we can’t control that, and just trying to go out there and win,” Maye said. “And a lot of these teams that we do play are good, and they’re in the National Football League for a reason.”

The sophomore is right. While the easy strength of schedule helped them, they have also performed at a level that exceeds everyone’s analysis. No one predicted Drake Maye to be the most accurate quarterback in the league (71.7% completion rate) after 17 weeks.

Playing as a solid unit, they defeated many teams, like the Buffalo Bills, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Baltimore Ravens, in their dominant run. The Pats haven’t won only at home. In fact, they have a perfect 8-0 on road record in the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, Drake Maye said it perfectly. They have played to their strengths and won, which other teams couldn’t.