Prayer Pours In From Stefon Diggs as 49ers Legend Opens Up on Suffering Triple Family Tragedy

Essentials Inside The Story Vernon Davis reveals devastating loss of mother, brother, and sister

Podcast confession exposes personal tragedy unknown to most NFL fans

Emotional support pours in, highlighting NFL brotherhood beyond football

Many fans recognize Vernon Davis as one of the best tight ends in NFL history. However, many, including Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, weren’t aware of the difficult time he faced after losing some of his loved ones. Davis lost his mother, his sister, and his brother, former star cornerback Vontae Davis, in almost no time at all. When the two-time Pro Bowler spoke about his tragic past, fans poured in messages of support, including one from the New England Patriots star.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I lost my mom, then I lost my brother,” Vernon Davis said on the Next Role Show podcast hosted by Ron Boss Everline. “Vontae played 10 years in the NFL. He was a first-round draft pick. I don’t know if you remember, but he was the kid who retired at halftime. So he died, then my sister died. 28-year-old sister died a month after him. So I had life going back to back to back, man. It was crazy.”

Vernon’s brother, Vontae Davis, remains one of the tragic tales of the NFL as the star cornerback for the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, and Buffalo Bills had a successful 10-year career after being drafted in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft. The younger Davis was part of the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2009 and also made two Pro Bowl appearances in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

“❤️,” Diggs commented on a clip shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @thenextroleshow View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Sharing love and support is nothing new for Stefon Diggs. The Patriots wideout has long used his platform to stand by others during difficult moments, from publicly backing family members to showing appreciation for those facing personal adversity. His message for Vernon Davis was simply another reflection of that side of him. On the podcast, Vernon opened up about a devastating chapter of his life, revealing how he lost his mother, sister, and brother in an unbearably short span.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last April, tragedy struck without warning. Vontae Davis was found unresponsive inside his home gym in Southwest Ranches, Florida, with authorities later confirming that the cause of death remained undetermined following an autopsy by the Broward County medical examiner. The sudden loss sent shockwaves through the NFL world.

The former 49ers star had often called Vontae his best friend, a bond forged while growing up in a turbulent household shaped by their mother’s struggles. After losing her in 2021, Vernon endured another devastating blow in 2024 with Vontae’s passing, followed by the death of his sister just a month later, a sequence of losses he would later open up about publicly, revealing the unimaginable weight he carried in silence. Reflecting on this time, Vernon Davis shared that it helped him grow as a human being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“It builds character, builds us up as human beings,” Vernon revealed. “We can go forward.”

After listening to Vernon Davis share his story, fans showered messages of support and blessings for the San Francisco 49ers legend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans’ Hearts Go Out to Vernon Davis

Vernon Davis will go down in NFL history as one of the top tight ends of his generation. He is known predominantly for his time with the San Francisco 49ers. He has 583 catches for 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns. But his recent story was shared as a human being, and not an NFL player. After Davis shared his tragic tale, fans ensured they prayed for the San Francisco 49ers legend. They supported Davis through these difficult times.

“Praying for you, my brother!!,” one fan wrote.

While prayers had been pouring in, there were many who gave Davis their support.

ADVERTISEMENT

“💙 blessings brother,” another fan wrote.

There were many who prayed and even lent their support. Meanwhile, other supporters applauded Vernon Davis’s bravery for coming out and sharing his story.

“So proud of you for continuing to share your story and helping others find the way as well 🙏🏽,” one fan commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story struck a chord with many and added respect for the former NFL player.

“RESPECT tf out of you bro!💯🫡 Keep shining light!✨🌍,” one fan shared,

One particular supporter commended Vernon Davis for the resilience he has shown through these times.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Takes a different type of strength to push through after losing a loved one 🙏🏼,” the fan wrote.

For Vernon Davis, this was never about football accolades or legacy. It was a rare moment where a former NFL star stepped forward simply as a man, sharing grief that arrived relentlessly and changed him forever. In doing so, he reminded fans and peers alike that resilience sometimes begins with vulnerability.