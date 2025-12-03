Pro Football Hall of Fame Makes Bill Belichick & Robert Kraft Announcement

With the New England Patriots extending their winning streak to 10 games, celebrations continue in Foxborough as franchise legends, former head coach Bill Belichick, and team owner Robert Kraft are set to receive historic honors.

“Former #Patriots coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft are among the five finalists announced today for the Hall of Fame Class of 2026, as voted on by the Blue-Ribbon Committees,” Rapport reported. “Of the five — Belichick (coach), Kraft (contributor), and senior nominees Ken Anderson, Roger Craig, and LC Greenwood — a max of three can be enshrined.”

The Hall confirmed that the owner of the six-time Super Bowl-winning Patriots since 1994 was the lone finalist on the Hall’s contributor committee. Furthermore, this is also the first time Robert Kraft is a finalist for the Hall after 14 years of campaigning. At the same time, the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach is a finalist in the coaching category during his first year of eligibility.

However, ahead of the voting for the finalists, there’s a report stating that Robert Kraft is not among the favorites to enter the Hall. ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. also shared about the chances of Belichick being part of the Hall.

“While sources with knowledge of the voting process told ESPN that Kraft’s fate with the 50 Hall voters is far from certain, they said Belichick, 73, is believed to be a favorite for induction,” Don Van Natta Jr. reported.

Alongside the New England Patriots stalwarts, three more contenders are vying for a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Who are the other finalists for the 2026 Hall of Fame Class?

Apart from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick, three senior candidates also advanced to the final stage, with Ken Anderson, Roger Craig, and L.C. Greenwood all advancing. Anderson is a Cincinnati Bengals icon with four Pro Bowl appearances who won the NFL MVP award in 1981. He finished his career with 32,838 passing yards and 197 passing touchdowns.

San Francisco 49ers legend Roger Craig is one of only three NFL players to record 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in the same season, in 1985. The other two players to do it are Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk and Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers. Throughout his career, Craig finished with 13,100 yards from scrimmage and scored 73 touchdowns.

The third finalist of the 2026 class is L.C. Greenwood, a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ “Steel Curtain” defense in the 1970s that won four Super Bowl titles. Greenwood recorded 78 sacks (an unofficial stat during his playing career) and 14 fumble recoveries. He was also named a first-team All-Pro defensive end twice and played in six Pro Bowls.

Now all eyes are locked on February, as the results of the Hall of Fame voting will be unveiled during the Super Bowl week.