Patriots QB Drake Maye Makes Extreme Super Bowl Sacrifice Promise After Mike Vrabel’s Comments

Essentials Inside The Story Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that he would be willing to cut off a finger in exchange for a Super Bowl victory

Drake Maye finished the 2025 season with 4,394 passing yards and 31 touchdowns

The Patriots will next face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship round

How much is a Super Bowl ring really worth? For New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, the answer is a piece of his finger. For his quarterback, Drake Maye, the price isn’t quite so steep. Mike Vrabel’s offer to trade a finger for a Super Bowl ring has become the newest talking point in the NFL. But when the question was posed to his quarterback, Drake Maye, the man had a much different promise to make.

“Part of my finger? Well, he doesn’t throw the football. So, maybe something on the left hand.” Maye said in his recent press conference. “I know, Coach. I’ll do a lot for the Super Bowl. I won’t necessarily say what limb or whatever Coach is talking about, but no, I think that’s what you play the game for, and that’s what makes the National Football League what it is. I mean, it’s special.”

Unlike his coach, Drake may not offer his throwing hand or a finger, but he is willing to sacrifice something on his left hand if that gives the Patriots even the slimmest chances of winning the Super Bowl this year.

The question came after Mike Vrabel spoke about what lengths he is willing to go to win a Lombardi Trophy.

“Like, I would probably. I’d cut that finger off,” Vrabel said while showing his hands during his 2023 appearance on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast. “I’d cut that one off to win. Can you lift that thing? All the way down to the knuckle?”

While this comment is a testament to Vrabel’s passion and willingness to win, Maye is right with his statement, as losing a finger would be detrimental to his throwing ability, which has carried the Patriots’ offense through the 2025 season.

The New England QB1 has thrown for 4,394 yards while completing 31 touchdowns in 17 games this season. Thanks to this offensive output, the Patriots were ranked fourth in yards per game and first in offensive efficiency.

And ahead of the AFC Championship against the Denver Broncos, the Patriots will need every ounce of their offense to fire, as Sean Payton’s team boasts one of the best defenses in the league. Further, New England also has the uphill task of winning its first playoff game in the Mile-High City.

While addressing the same, Drake Maye was confident of his team’s chances of getting a win in Denver.

Drake Maye addresses Patriots’ disappointing playoff record in Denver

While the New England Patriots have been one of the most successful franchises in the NFL, the one thing they haven’t done is register a playoff win against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field. With the AFC Championship game scheduled to take place in Denver, Drake Maye is ready to end the team’s woes in the Mile-High City.

“It’d be huge. I mean, just the AFC Championship, the chance to go to the Super Bowl,” Maye said. “That’d be huge. Another road environment that’s had success in the past. They’ve had success since Coach [Sean] Payton has been there, and they have great players, and they’ve got a great team.”

“I know it would be a big-time win, obviously, and I think for us just to play to our standard and play to our road–kind of what we’ve been doing on the road all season long. I know it’s going to be a tough challenge.”

As the Patriots prepare for Sunday’s showdown in Denver, Maye’s focus remains clear: while he won’t sacrifice his throwing hand for glory, he’s determined to use it to deliver the franchise’s first playoff victory at Mile High. For New England’s young quarterback, actions on the field will speak louder than any hypothetical sacrifice ever could.