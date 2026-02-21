Patriots Quietly Make Six-Figure Mack Hollins Decision Amid A.J. Brown Trade Links

FOXBOROUGH, MA – DECEMBER 14: Mack Hollins 13 of the New England Patriots turns after a catch during a game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills on December 14, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 14 Bills at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482251214130

FOXBOROUGH, MA – DECEMBER 14: Mack Hollins 13 of the New England Patriots turns after a catch during a game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills on December 14, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 14 Bills at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482251214130

An NFL team just doesn’t become a dominant force like the New England Patriots without going above and beyond to care for its players. The Patriots have been one of the most successful NFL franchises with six Super Bowl wins, the most in league history, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Showcasing this care for its players, New England went forward with a benevolent decision for veteran wideout Mack Hollins, as reported by NFL insider Ari Meirov.

“Patriots WR Mack Hollins, who missed the final 2 regular-season games with an injury, finished 4 catches short of a $400,000 incentive last season,” Ari Meirov wrote on X. “The #Patriots have decided to give it to him anyway in the form of a $400,000 signing bonus for the 2027 season. Classy gesture.”

This classy gesture by the Patriots is a result of Mack Hollins’ strong 2025-26 season in New England. The veteran receiver joined the franchise in March of 2025 from divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills, on a two-year, $8.4 million deal with a $2 million guaranteed. The 32-year-old wide receiver recorded 46 catches for 550 yards and two touchdowns as he completed the second-most productive year of his career.

However, Hollins missed the last two games of the season with an abdominal injury and hence couldn’t hit the 50-catch target. Despite his missed time, Hollins ranked third in catches, fourth in receiving yards, and tied for sixth in touchdowns among Patriots pass-catchers. Alongside these stellar numbers, Hollins’s off-field impact could have also played an important role in his receiving this bonus.

“He’s a glue guy for us,” Patriots QB1 Drake Maye said, as per ESPN, about Mack Hollins’s role with the franchise.

Furthermore, this gesture towards Mack Hollins also highlights that the franchise considers the 32-year-old an important piece moving forward as they hope to build on their Super Bowl appearance. While the Patriots have backed one of their receivers, the franchise could be in the market for another star wideout, who appears to be ready for a move from his current team after a tumultuous season.

A.J. Brown hints at possible Patriots move amid trade speculation

Despite recording his fourth consecutive 1000-yard season, there’s a strong possibility that the Philadelphia Eagles and A.J. Brown are heading for a breakup ahead of the 2026 season. Brown posted 78 catches for 1,003 yards and scored 7 touchdowns in 15 games but had his fair share of clashes with the offense, describing it as a “sh*t show” on a Twitch stream. Hence, as reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles are expected to entertain trade offers for the star receiver this offseason.

With uncertainty surrounding his future in Philadelphia, A.J. Brown made a praiseful comment about Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel after looking excited when asked about a possible move to New England. Brown made an appearance on the Dudes on Dudes podcast hosted by Patriots legends Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, where Gronk asked him, “Are you going to be a Patriot?”

Responding to the question, Brown remained silent before winking at Edelman, which prompted the New England duo to excitedly jump on seeing that wink. Brown joined in the laughter before trying to calm it down by repeatedly saying no.

The Eagles wideout then commented about his time playing under Mike Vrabel at the Tennessee Titans, where he made the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2019 and earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2020. He crossed the 1,000-yard mark in his rookie season. Reflecting on this time together, Brown had nothing but positive things for his former head coach.

“When I say he holds every single play accountable from top to bottom, I don’t care who it is, what’s who he is, and that makes a team come together because nobody’s bigger than the team, so you have to respect it,” Brown said.

While there’s no concrete report of the Patriots pushing for an A.J. Brown trade, these comments by the Eagles wideout highlight his desire to play under Mike Vrabel, which remains. Hence, a move to New England may very well be on the cards this offseason.