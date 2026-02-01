Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson Provides Drake Maye Update as Mike Vrabel’s Advice to Backup QB Is Revealed

Essentials Inside The Story Patriots starting quarterback Drake Maye is dealing with a shoulder injury

If he starts, Maye will be the second-youngest QB to ever start a Super Bowl, trailing only Dan Marino

RB TreVeyon Henderson confirmed that the game plan will remain flexible depending on both Maye's health updates and the coaches decision

While the final stretch before Super Bowl LX is all about game-planning for the Seattle Seahawks, for the New England Patriots, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over Foxborough. For the Patriots, the path to Super Bowl LX has hit an unexpected snag, and it has nothing to do with their opponent but all with their star quarterback, Drake Maye, as his name is appearing on the injury list. Talking about the same, running back TreVeyon Henderson has now stepped forward with an update on where things stand.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think we just see how it goes,” Henderson said. “We see how it all goes with the game plan and everything like that. It all depends on the coaches, you know, how that all go about.” The RB said when asked whether Maye’s shoulder issue shifts more pressure onto the running back room.

That answer alone tells you how fluid the situation remains. More importantly, that update ties directly to how the coaching staff may handle the ground game if Maye’s shoulder does not improve.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maye was limited on Thursday and did not practice on Friday, which raised eyebrows across Pats Nation. However, head coach Mike Vrabel shared a positive update while speaking with the media.

“No, I wouldn’t say that anybody hurt anything,” he said. “This is a sport where there’s gonna be things that come up. We’ll talk about whatever status each player has for the game once we’re required to.”

Now, Maye’s condition will be watched closely as the Super Bowl approaches. The Patriots are coming off a gritty win in Denver, where a second-half blizzard changed everything. Maye finished 10-of-21 for 86 yards, with 65 rushing yards and a touchdown on ten carries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most notably, he sealed that win with a fourth-quarter scramble for a first down, sending the Pats back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018.

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 28: Drake Maye 10 of the New England Patriots during the game against the New York Jets on December 28, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Patriots at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25122821886

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

It has been a stellar season for the 2024 No. 3 overall pick, who is now set to become the second-youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl behind only Dan Marino.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, the worry inside Gillette Stadium is real. Henderson also revealed that Vrabel has already delivered clear advice to the backup quarterback, stressing readiness and command if called upon.

ADVERTISEMENT

TreVeyon Henderson reveals Mike Vrabel’s message to Joshua Dobbs

Just days before heading west for Super Bowl LX, the Patriots wrapped up their final practice with a noticeable twist. Backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs took the reins of the offense, while everything else stayed business as usual. Shortly after, Henderson shed light on what head coach Mike Vrabel emphasized to Dobbs during that session.

“Josh has done a great job,” said Henderson. “Like Coach Vrabel said all the time, prepare as a starter. And so I think whenever some, you know, whenever someone goes down and not, you know, able to practice or play in a game, I think the guys behind them are always ready to be a starter and be the next one up.”

Throughout 2025, Dobbs has brought steady veteran energy to the Pats’ quarterback group. He has appeared in four games, completing 7-of-10 passes for 65 yards. However, his biggest impact has come behind the scenes, where he runs the scout team and mimics opposing quarterbacks to sharpen New England’s defense week after week.

ADVERTISEMENT

That role shifted on Friday, as instead of imitating Sam Darnold, Dobbs ran the Patriots’ starting offense, while Tommy DeVito handled duties with the primary scout team.

Recently, Dobbs explained the change after the practice session.

“It’s just more reps. Outside of that, everything’s the exact same,” he said. “Like the mindset when you wake up in the morning, everything’s the exact same. It’s just when the (starting) offense goes, you go out there, you get the reps instead of getting the look team reps. But outside of that, nothing really changes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as questions swirl around Drake Maye, the Pats continued preparing for the Seahawks with quiet confidence.