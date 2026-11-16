Patriots Receive Devastating Drake Maye Injury News as Mike Vrabel Issues Statement

There are chances the New England Patriots could face a difficult end after another major setback. After their 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany, they are becoming more concerned about their quarterback, Drake Maye, who suffered a lower-leg injury. What seemed to be an injury to keep him out for a few games has now raised questions about his availability for the remainder of the season.

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NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on X, “Sources: #Patriots QB Drake Maye is believed to have suffered a significant lower leg injury that will keep him out [for] an extended period of time. It’s even possible that Maye will miss the rest of the season. Maye came back from Germany and will seek more medical information.”

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The Patriots could lose their starting quarterback for the rest of the season. However, his season is not officially over, as further medical evaluations are still needed to determine the severity level of the injury.

NFL insider Adam Schefter provided a further update on X: “The Patriots are concerned that QB Drake Maye fractured his ankle, per sources. Maye remained in Germany to undergo additional testing to determine whether he needs surgery. Either way, he is out indefinitely, if not for the season.”

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For now, the franchise is still awaiting the reports to determine if his surgery is necessary; his absence is expected to extend beyond the short term.

The injury occurred on Sunday, November 15, during the Patriots’ Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Maye went down during New England’s opening drive after he was sacked by Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

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The quarterback grabbed his lower leg after the play and walked away from the field before heading to the locker room. Although he was listed as questionable, the Patriots ruled him out for the remaining game. Hutchinson also suffered an injury during the game.

Head coach Mike Vrabel explained that the quarterback could not run or function well enough to continue on the field. He shared an update on the quarterback on The Greg Hill Show.

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“The update that I have is just out of caution. Drake stayed back. He’ll be traveling back here shortly. But I just wanted to make sure that everything was good for him to travel back safely. The things that go around injuries, and just wanted to make sure everything was in line for him to travel, and it seems like he is. He’ll be returning here, I think, shortly.”

Backup QB Tommy DeVito took over the offense. He completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards and recorded one touchdown and one interception, while being sacked four times. He made his only touchdown in the fourth quarter when the Patriots were already behind.

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Maye’s actual recovery timeline is still uncertain. The situation has now become more difficult as New England is entering its Week 11 bye with a 5-5 record. This break can provide additional time for DeVito to prepare if Maye is sidelined.

The Patriots are scheduled to return against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 29, giving the coaching staff time to assess its quarterback options.